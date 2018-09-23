Bears-Cardinals Stats
|Chicago
|0
|3
|10
|3—16
|Arizona
|14
|0
|0
|0—14
Ari_Seals-Jones 35 pass from Bradford (Dawson kick), 12:12.
Ari_Johnson 21 pass from Bradford (Dawson kick), 1:40.
Chi_FG Parkey 20, 1:54.
Chi_Howard 1 run (Parkey kick), 6:16.
Chi_FG Parkey 41, :44.
Chi_FG Parkey 43, 4:31.
A_62,163.
___
|Chi
|Ari
|First downs
|21
|13
|Total Net Yards
|316
|221
|Rushes-yards
|31-122
|18-53
|Passing
|194
|168
|Punt Returns
|2-24
|2-7
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-35-1
|17-26-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-26
|4-25
|Punts
|3-52.7
|4-50.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-45
|6-43
|Time of Possession
|36:21
|23:39
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Chicago, Howard 24-61, Cohen 5-53, Trubisky 2-8. Arizona, Johnson 12-31, Rosen 1-12, Edmonds 5-10.
PASSING_Chicago, Trubisky 24-35-1-220. Arizona, Bradford 13-19-2-157, Rosen 4-7-1-36.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Gabriel 6-34, T.Burton 4-55, Miller 4-35, Robinson 3-50, Cohen 3-15, Howard 2-20, B.Cunningham 1-9, Bellamy 1-2. Arizona, Kirk 7-90, Johnson 4-30, Fitzgerald 2-9, Seals-Jones 1-35, Coleman 1-12, Gresham 1-9, C.Williams 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Parkey 46.