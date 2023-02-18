AP NEWS
    Corea del Sur dice que el Norte disparó un misil balístico al mar

    February 18, 2023 GMT

    SEÚL, Corea del Sur (AP) — Corea del Sur dice que el Norte disparó un misil balístico al mar.

