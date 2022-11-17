Image shows Brazilian Independence Day rally, not election protest

CLAIM: A photo shows a large demonstration in Brasília, Brazil, on Republic Day to “protest the stolen elections.”

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The image was taken from a video that captured a rally in Brazil’s capital of Brasilia on Sept. 7, which marks Independence Day. It does not show a large protest on Republic Day, a separate holiday that was observed on Tuesday.

THE FACTS: Social media users misrepresented an image of the Independence Day rally two months ago to falsely claim that the photo showed people protesting purported election fraud this week.

After Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva beat Bolsonaro in last month’s presidential election, Bolsonaro’s supporters have protested his defeat and spread unproven claims of electoral manipulation. None of the institutions certified to audit the election, including the Ministry of Defense and Brazilian Bar Association, have found evidence of fraud, the AP reported.

“This is how it’s done: Over 3 million Brazilians filled the streets on Republic Day yesterday, Nov. 15, to protest the stolen elections,” reads a post on Facebook that featured the image.

The image, which was taken from a video from the rally, shows a massive crowd at the Esplanada dos Ministérios near the National Congress building. People are shown holding Brazilian flags. The video can be found on the video-sharing app TikTok as early as Sept. 11. Posters celebrating the nation’s 200 year independence anniversary are shown hanging from several buildings. Local news outlets in Brazil posted similar photos on social media capturing the crowd.

In September, Bolsonaro turned the nation’s bicentennial into a multi-city campaign event, which came three weeks before the election, the AP reported at the time. Before the election, Bolsonaro also drew thousands of supporters at appearances in Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP .