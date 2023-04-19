BC-KX-STOX- noon

April 19, 2023 GMT
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|19.64
|—
|.19
|Altria
|46.44
|+.30
|AmerenCp
|88.89
|+.60
|AmExpress
|165.13
|+.73
|ArchDanM
|81.68
|—
|.87
|AutoZone
|2661.22—20.43
|BPPLC
|39.77
|—
|.88
|Boeing
|209.34
|+.97
|BristMySq
|69.72
|—
|.51
|Brunswick
|85.00
|+.68
|CampbSoup
|54.45
|—
|.68
|Chevron
|169.78
|—
|.75
|Citigroup
|49.74
|—
|.34
|CocaCola
|63.67
|+.11
|ConAgraBr
|37.19
|—
|.01
|ConocoPhil
|104.70
|—
|.25
|Corning
|34.04
|—
|.46
|CurtissWright
|175.79
|—2.63
|DTEEnergy
|112.89
|+.85
|DeereCo
|391.85
|—4.84
|DillardsInc
|306.99
|+.49
|Disney
|98.98
|—1.95
|DuPont
|71.05
|—
|.58
|EmersonElec
|85.79
|—1.48
|Entergy
|109.13
|+.55
|ExxonMobil
|116.08
|—
|.86
|FMCCorp
|123.74
|—
|.95
|FirstEnergy
|40.52
|+.04
|FootLocker
|40.68
|—
|.56
|FordMot
|12.35
|—
|.38
|GenDynam
|229.42
|—
|.54
|GenlElec
|98.78
|+.31
|GenMill
|87.20
|—
|.29
|HPInc
|30.24
|—
|.98
|Halliburton
|33.64
|—
|.24
|Hershey
|258.50
|—1.10
|HomeDepot
|297.75
|—1.20
|IBM
|126.35
|—1.44
|IntlPaper
|36.52
|+.03
|JohnsonJn
|162.05
|+1.04
|KrogerCo
|47.64
|—
|.21
|LindsayCorp
|125.46
|—
|.09
|LockheedM
|497.84
|—3.57
|LowesCos
|208.24
|+.14
|MarathonOil
|24.38
|—
|.36
|McDonalds
|291.17
|+.26
|NCRCorp
|22.77
|—
|.17
|Nucor
|148.66
|—2.42
|OGEEnergy
|37.55
|+.31
|OccidentPet
|62.11
|—
|.89
|ONEOK
|65.91
|—
|.83
|PG&ECorp
|16.81
|—
|.09
|Pfizer
|40.43
|—
|.12
|ProctGamb
|151.18
|—
|.04
|RaythnTech
|104.47
|—
|.20
|RexAmRescS
|28.09
|—
|.49
|RockwellAuto
|273.83
|—3.04
|Schlumbrg
|51.99
|—
|.19
|SnapOn
|239.71
|—2.53
|Textron
|68.65
|—
|.69
|3MCo
|105.84
|—
|.43
|Timken
|77.63
|—
|.47
|TraneTech
|176.18
|+.09
|UnionPacif
|200.18
|+.71
|USSteel
|26.06
|—
|.60
|VerizonComm
|38.71
|—
|.24
|ViadCorp
|19.44
|—
|.13
|WalMart
|150.49
|+.64
|WellsFargo
|42.07
|+.20
|WilliamsCos
|29.89
|—
|.28
|Winnebago
|59.18
|+.42
|YumBrands
|137.09
|—
|.49