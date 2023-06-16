BC-150-actives-f

AP NEWS
June 16, 2023 GMT
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Friday's prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
ADTInc .142054756.456.126.42+.25
AESCorp .6612279021.6721.2921.34—.15
AMCEnt1847224.834.674.70—.06
AMCEntpf1911641.811.681.74+.05
AT&amp;TInc 1.1164128916.1315.9616.06+.03
AbbVie 5.92
146147138.92136.49138.64+2.75
Albertsns .48a
13976421.4421.2221.37+.13
Alibaba24997194.2991.5292.10—.10
Altria 3.76f13660544.2743.9244.07—.08
Ambev .05e2035683.153.083.09—.04
Amcor .4819434310.3910.2710.35+.07
AnteroRes 112424222.7821.7722.46+.70
ArkInnova .78e12961645.0044.0844.31—.23
ArmourR .961229675.275.155.20—.01
ArtisanPtr 1.96e
14238439.3538.2138.93—.25
BWXTech .92f
15141569.7667.9569.73+2.00
BcoBrad .04a2185793.543.483.51—.01
BkofAm .8852535529.6829.1629.19—.18
BkNYMel 1.4812631545.1244.3444.65—.22
BarrickGld 2.82e
21132716.7916.4916.71+.22
BerryPlas 121598464.7763.2164.72+1.36
BostonSci13022754.6954.0554.32+.34
BrMySq 2.2819391866.2464.6166.16+1.49
CVSHealth 2.42f
18197969.5967.4967.72—1.78
CAResrc 1.1317635144.3442.6644.32+1.52
Carnival51029516.4015.6915.80—.32
CarvanaA34739828.5224.4325.32—1.06
ChrgePt1328909.168.658.88—.17
Chevron 6.04f
228721159.24157.26157.26—1.02
Citigroup 2.0418212848.8448.1648.19—.37
CocaCola 1.84f26734962.1761.4861.67+.44
Coeur1486923.233.053.11
Colerra .80f21775025.4525.0125.21+.13
ComstkRs .50
12417110.9010.4210.47—.21
Corning 1.12f21248736.0234.5435.85+2.01
CrownHold .96f
20478888.9086.7188.81+2.06
DanaInc .4027817816.8416.4316.81+.24
DevonE .80f16255150.2249.5849.80+.20
DxSCBer12915527.4025.9427.03+.66
DirSPBr21334914.4914.0814.44+.15
DxSOXBr55389710.119.4810.10+.30
DxBiotBll2614687.546.936.95—.38
DxSOXBl55166926.7925.1325.24—.71
Dir30TrBul1473067.897.717.85—.08
DrxSCBull .41e
13607236.4934.5234.98—.90
Disney22653592.9790.8691.32—1.62
DougElli1684212.662.432.44—.15
DEmmett 1.1236918212.8112.5412.76—.02
EnLinkLLC 1.03e16487010.5410.2510.31
ExxonMbl 3.64
431222106.77104.96105.13—.76
FstHorizon .6015637611.9811.6611.75—.04
FordM .60a75355514.6114.3214.42—.03
FrptMcM .3016115940.1539.5839.89—.19
fuboTV1771982.272.062.09—.11
Gannett3285151.991.861.87—.08
GenMotors .3614516038.2537.6537.96—.07
Genworth1358015.375.025.07—.23
GinkgoBi2769021.981.881.90—.05
GoldFLtd .22e37901515.1914.8014.98—.14
GraphPkg .4053234326.2225.3526.01—.16
HPInc 1.0513963131.2730.7731.00—.10
HeclaM .01e1770405.325.165.29+.06
HPEnt .4824485217.7417.2817.57+.12
iShBrazil .67e25302532.6432.1032.32—.34
iShChinaLC .87e
31150329.2528.7928.91—.17
iShEMkts .59e39851541.0940.7740.88—.14
iShiBoxIG 3.87
131844107.79107.30107.69—.19
iSh20yrT 3.05
167577102.83102.03102.60—.40
iSEafe 1.66e20035373.9173.3673.39—.16
iShiBxHYB 5.09
47460175.1174.9074.93—.19
iShR2K 1.77e
502018188.55185.09185.94—1.50
Infosys .2718245415.8615.6415.83+.21
iShCorEM .95e14495750.9750.6050.70—.18
ItauUnH1829555.955.795.90
JPMorgCh 4
138113143.97142.50143.26+.17
JohnJn 5.19f
134250164.99163.87164.23+.50
Keycorp .82f28299410.209.809.93—.15
KindMorg 1.11f24028017.0816.9417.04+.03
Kinrossg .123145724.994.844.88+.01
KrSChIn 2.58e
21012030.1729.2129.52—.29
LumenTch3696002.282.192.25
Macerich .6844089611.4311.0711.32+.11
Macys .66f17840516.3415.8015.85—.14
MarathnO .40f18397623.5923.2523.50+.21
MedProp 1.161322079.239.039.18+.06
Merck 2.92158431110.46109.06109.32—.08
Moelis&amp;Co 2.40a
15139646.9844.0245.38—1.15
MorgStan 3.1013141789.6587.9488.09—.96
Mosaic .80f12259535.9334.8635.82+.54
NYCmtyB .6829880911.0010.6010.65—.30
NewmntCp 1.60m
17160643.9242.8843.83+1.13
NxTierOil1280809.528.798.84—.68
NextEraEn 1.87f
23052976.4274.7275.59+1.23
NikeB 1.36
143438114.76113.06113.59+1.18
NokiaCp .19e2014544.294.244.28+.04
NorwCruis15728819.7718.9619.13—.41
NuHldg2210197.587.377.54+.13
OcciPet .72f13722758.8057.9758.15—.27
Oracle 1.60195025127.40125.15125.46—1.09
Ovintvg 1.20f
43287338.1837.2437.90+.36
PG&amp;ECp21681117.5617.2817.40+.15
Palantir90402116.9116.0116.30—.30
PetrbrsA15659712.4412.1112.37+.06
Petrobras 2.87e
15216613.9513.6513.90+.11
Pfizer 1.60f60319940.3639.8540.06+.31
Pinterest12959625.4424.7425.36+.40
PlanetFit14185071.0369.8670.66+.70
ProShtQQQ24766010.7610.6110.75+.08
ProShSP17308214.1514.0114.13+.05
RayAdvM .281572984.414.154.18—.08
RltyInco 3.07f18477761.6561.1161.39+.16
RegionsFn .8017528518.4817.9918.12—.20
Roblox15374042.8640.7441.80+1.17
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
1140771443.61438.97439.46—3.14
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
19268044.0042.7143.07—.60
Salesforce136702213.65210.60211.76—.16
Schlmbrg 1f14740648.4047.7347.78—.12
Schwab 1f19447555.8954.2754.40—1.11
SentinOne16458817.2816.0116.09—.56
Shopifys13547867.3664.5164.71—1.39
SnapIncA28839810.8410.4210.68+.02
SwstnEngy3126885.625.455.55+.06
Square12244367.7965.7066.51+.32
SPCnSt 1.28e12672975.0574.6074.67+.09
SPEngy 2.04e23718581.5180.6380.86—.12
SPDRFncl .46e
49673233.8333.5433.58—.07
SPInds 1.12e
144484106.60105.29105.45—.17
SPUtil 1.55e13685067.8467.0567.30+.36
TalosEn16103214.4214.1314.21—.01
TelData .741368457.647.277.53—.11
TevaPhrm1529277.627.527.54—.04
Transocn1395486.286.136.23+.01
TruistFn 2.0821749832.3631.3431.90—.32
UberTch27976843.6742.5343.52+.16
UiPath14372818.6317.8918.10—.65
USBancrp 1.9230114533.6133.0033.45+.16
USNGas1903367.296.937.19+.17
UntySftw32803445.0741.8942.56+.89
ValeSA 3.08e20756914.5514.2814.44—.03
VanEGold .06e19280631.7430.9031.39+.39
VangFTSE 1.10e
13950847.5547.1847.19—.14
VerizonCm 2.61
36092536.6936.1736.46+.02
VictSec20167720.3619.2519.60—.19
VirgnGal15177345.974.514.73+.67
Visa 1.80132984229.80226.08228.91+2.74
WellsFargo 1.20f
36416442.7442.0642.18—.18
WstnUnion .9419768911.6511.4511.55—.08
Weyerhsr .72f15284131.1930.8331.00+.24
WmsCos 1.79f14134930.7830.5130.53—.04
Xpeng17471811.8711.1511.38—.21
