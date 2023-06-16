BC-150-actives-f

June 16, 2023 GMT
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday's prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|ADTInc .14
|205475
|6.45
|6.12
|6.42+.25
|AESCorp .66
|122790
|21.67
|21.29
|21.34—.15
|AMCEnt
|184722
|4.83
|4.67
|4.70—.06
|AMCEntpf
|191164
|1.81
|1.68
|1.74+.05
|AT&TInc 1.11
|641289
|16.13
|15.96
|16.06+.03
|AbbVie 5.92
|146147
|138.92
|136.49
|138.64+2.75
|Albertsns .48a
|139764
|21.44
|21.22
|21.37+.13
|Alibaba
|249971
|94.29
|91.52
|92.10—.10
|Altria 3.76f
|136605
|44.27
|43.92
|44.07—.08
|Ambev .05e
|203568
|3.15
|3.08
|3.09—.04
|Amcor .48
|194343
|10.39
|10.27
|10.35+.07
|AnteroRes 1
|124242
|22.78
|21.77
|22.46+.70
|ArkInnova .78e
|129616
|45.00
|44.08
|44.31—.23
|ArmourR .96
|122967
|5.27
|5.15
|5.20—.01
|ArtisanPtr 1.96e
|142384
|39.35
|38.21
|38.93—.25
|BWXTech .92f
|151415
|69.76
|67.95
|69.73+2.00
|BcoBrad .04a
|218579
|3.54
|3.48
|3.51—.01
|BkofAm .88
|525355
|29.68
|29.16
|29.19—.18
|BkNYMel 1.48
|126315
|45.12
|44.34
|44.65—.22
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|211327
|16.79
|16.49
|16.71+.22
|BerryPlas 1
|215984
|64.77
|63.21
|64.72+1.36
|BostonSci
|130227
|54.69
|54.05
|54.32+.34
|BrMySq 2.28
|193918
|66.24
|64.61
|66.16+1.49
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|181979
|69.59
|67.49
|67.72—1.78
|CAResrc 1.13
|176351
|44.34
|42.66
|44.32+1.52
|Carnival
|510295
|16.40
|15.69
|15.80—.32
|CarvanaA
|347398
|28.52
|24.43
|25.32—1.06
|ChrgePt
|132890
|9.16
|8.65
|8.88—.17
|Chevron 6.04f
|228721
|159.24
|157.26
|157.26—1.02
|Citigroup 2.04
|182128
|48.84
|48.16
|48.19—.37
|CocaCola 1.84f
|267349
|62.17
|61.48
|61.67+.44
|Coeur
|148692
|3.23
|3.05
|3.11
|Colerra .80f
|217750
|25.45
|25.01
|25.21+.13
|ComstkRs .50
|124171
|10.90
|10.42
|10.47—.21
|Corning 1.12f
|212487
|36.02
|34.54
|35.85+2.01
|CrownHold .96f
|204788
|88.90
|86.71
|88.81+2.06
|DanaInc .40
|278178
|16.84
|16.43
|16.81+.24
|DevonE .80f
|162551
|50.22
|49.58
|49.80+.20
|DxSCBer
|129155
|27.40
|25.94
|27.03+.66
|DirSPBr
|213349
|14.49
|14.08
|14.44+.15
|DxSOXBr
|553897
|10.11
|9.48
|10.10+.30
|DxBiotBll
|261468
|7.54
|6.93
|6.95—.38
|DxSOXBl
|551669
|26.79
|25.13
|25.24—.71
|Dir30TrBul
|147306
|7.89
|7.71
|7.85—.08
|DrxSCBull .41e
|136072
|36.49
|34.52
|34.98—.90
|Disney
|226535
|92.97
|90.86
|91.32—1.62
|DougElli
|168421
|2.66
|2.43
|2.44—.15
|DEmmett 1.12
|369182
|12.81
|12.54
|12.76—.02
|EnLinkLLC 1.03e
|164870
|10.54
|10.25
|10.31
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|431222
|106.77
|104.96
|105.13—.76
|FstHorizon .60
|156376
|11.98
|11.66
|11.75—.04
|FordM .60a
|753555
|14.61
|14.32
|14.42—.03
|FrptMcM .30
|161159
|40.15
|39.58
|39.89—.19
|fuboTV
|177198
|2.27
|2.06
|2.09—.11
|Gannett
|328515
|1.99
|1.86
|1.87—.08
|GenMotors .36
|145160
|38.25
|37.65
|37.96—.07
|Genworth
|135801
|5.37
|5.02
|5.07—.23
|GinkgoBi
|276902
|1.98
|1.88
|1.90—.05
|GoldFLtd .22e
|379015
|15.19
|14.80
|14.98—.14
|GraphPkg .40
|532343
|26.22
|25.35
|26.01—.16
|HPInc 1.05
|139631
|31.27
|30.77
|31.00—.10
|HeclaM .01e
|177040
|5.32
|5.16
|5.29+.06
|HPEnt .48
|244852
|17.74
|17.28
|17.57+.12
|iShBrazil .67e
|253025
|32.64
|32.10
|32.32—.34
|iShChinaLC .87e
|311503
|29.25
|28.79
|28.91—.17
|iShEMkts .59e
|398515
|41.09
|40.77
|40.88—.14
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|131844
|107.79
|107.30
|107.69—.19
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|167577
|102.83
|102.03
|102.60—.40
|iSEafe 1.66e
|200353
|73.91
|73.36
|73.39—.16
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|474601
|75.11
|74.90
|74.93—.19
|iShR2K 1.77e
|502018
|188.55
|185.09
|185.94—1.50
|Infosys .27
|182454
|15.86
|15.64
|15.83+.21
|iShCorEM .95e
|144957
|50.97
|50.60
|50.70—.18
|ItauUnH
|182955
|5.95
|5.79
|5.90
|JPMorgCh 4
|138113
|143.97
|142.50
|143.26+.17
|JohnJn 5.19f
|134250
|164.99
|163.87
|164.23+.50
|Keycorp .82f
|282994
|10.20
|9.80
|9.93—.15
|KindMorg 1.11f
|240280
|17.08
|16.94
|17.04+.03
|Kinrossg .12
|314572
|4.99
|4.84
|4.88+.01
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|210120
|30.17
|29.21
|29.52—.29
|LumenTch
|369600
|2.28
|2.19
|2.25
|Macerich .68
|440896
|11.43
|11.07
|11.32+.11
|Macys .66f
|178405
|16.34
|15.80
|15.85—.14
|MarathnO .40f
|183976
|23.59
|23.25
|23.50+.21
|MedProp 1.16
|132207
|9.23
|9.03
|9.18+.06
|Merck 2.92
|158431
|110.46
|109.06
|109.32—.08
|Moelis&Co 2.40a
|151396
|46.98
|44.02
|45.38—1.15
|MorgStan 3.10
|131417
|89.65
|87.94
|88.09—.96
|Mosaic .80f
|122595
|35.93
|34.86
|35.82+.54
|NYCmtyB .68
|298809
|11.00
|10.60
|10.65—.30
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|171606
|43.92
|42.88
|43.83+1.13
|NxTierOil
|128080
|9.52
|8.79
|8.84—.68
|NextEraEn 1.87f
|230529
|76.42
|74.72
|75.59+1.23
|NikeB
|1.36
|143438
|114.76
|113.06
|113.59+1.18
|NokiaCp .19e
|201454
|4.29
|4.24
|4.28+.04
|NorwCruis
|157288
|19.77
|18.96
|19.13—.41
|NuHldg
|221019
|7.58
|7.37
|7.54+.13
|OcciPet .72f
|137227
|58.80
|57.97
|58.15—.27
|Oracle 1.60
|195025
|127.40
|125.15
|125.46—1.09
|Ovintvg 1.20f
|432873
|38.18
|37.24
|37.90+.36
|PG&ECp
|216811
|17.56
|17.28
|17.40+.15
|Palantir
|904021
|16.91
|16.01
|16.30—.30
|PetrbrsA
|156597
|12.44
|12.11
|12.37+.06
|Petrobras 2.87e
|152166
|13.95
|13.65
|13.90+.11
|Pfizer 1.60f
|603199
|40.36
|39.85
|40.06+.31
|129596
|25.44
|24.74
|25.36+.40
|PlanetFit
|141850
|71.03
|69.86
|70.66+.70
|ProShtQQQ
|247660
|10.76
|10.61
|10.75+.08
|ProShSP
|173082
|14.15
|14.01
|14.13+.05
|RayAdvM .28
|157298
|4.41
|4.15
|4.18—.08
|RltyInco 3.07f
|184777
|61.65
|61.11
|61.39+.16
|RegionsFn .80
|175285
|18.48
|17.99
|18.12—.20
|Roblox
|153740
|42.86
|40.74
|41.80+1.17
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|1140771
|443.61
|438.97
|439.46—3.14
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|192680
|44.00
|42.71
|43.07—.60
|Salesforce
|136702
|213.65
|210.60
|211.76—.16
|Schlmbrg 1f
|147406
|48.40
|47.73
|47.78—.12
|Schwab 1f
|194475
|55.89
|54.27
|54.40—1.11
|SentinOne
|164588
|17.28
|16.01
|16.09—.56
|Shopifys
|135478
|67.36
|64.51
|64.71—1.39
|SnapIncA
|288398
|10.84
|10.42
|10.68+.02
|SwstnEngy
|312688
|5.62
|5.45
|5.55+.06
|Square
|122443
|67.79
|65.70
|66.51+.32
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|126729
|75.05
|74.60
|74.67+.09
|SPEngy 2.04e
|237185
|81.51
|80.63
|80.86—.12
|SPDRFncl .46e
|496732
|33.83
|33.54
|33.58—.07
|SPInds 1.12e
|144484
|106.60
|105.29
|105.45—.17
|SPUtil 1.55e
|136850
|67.84
|67.05
|67.30+.36
|TalosEn
|161032
|14.42
|14.13
|14.21—.01
|TelData .74
|136845
|7.64
|7.27
|7.53—.11
|TevaPhrm
|152927
|7.62
|7.52
|7.54—.04
|Transocn
|139548
|6.28
|6.13
|6.23+.01
|TruistFn 2.08
|217498
|32.36
|31.34
|31.90—.32
|UberTch
|279768
|43.67
|42.53
|43.52+.16
|UiPath
|143728
|18.63
|17.89
|18.10—.65
|USBancrp 1.92
|301145
|33.61
|33.00
|33.45+.16
|USNGas
|190336
|7.29
|6.93
|7.19+.17
|UntySftw
|328034
|45.07
|41.89
|42.56+.89
|ValeSA 3.08e
|207569
|14.55
|14.28
|14.44—.03
|VanEGold .06e
|192806
|31.74
|30.90
|31.39+.39
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|139508
|47.55
|47.18
|47.19—.14
|VerizonCm 2.61
|360925
|36.69
|36.17
|36.46+.02
|VictSec
|201677
|20.36
|19.25
|19.60—.19
|VirgnGal
|1517734
|5.97
|4.51
|4.73+.67
|Visa 1.80
|132984
|229.80
|226.08
|228.91+2.74
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|364164
|42.74
|42.06
|42.18—.18
|WstnUnion .94
|197689
|11.65
|11.45
|11.55—.08
|Weyerhsr .72f
|152841
|31.19
|30.83
|31.00+.24
|WmsCos 1.79f
|141349
|30.78
|30.51
|30.53—.04
|Xpeng
|174718
|11.87
|11.15
|11.38—.21