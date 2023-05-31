May 31, 2023 GMT
UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2022.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1USXprEntr
|6.10
|1.34
|6.08
|+4.27
|+235.9
|2PrSUlShtN
|87.40
|30.00
|83.51
|+55.95
|+203.0
|3OscarHlth
|7.84
|2.39
|7.34
|+4.88
|+198.4
|4ArloTech
|9.81
|3.37
|9.67
|+6.16
|+175.5
|5CarvanaA
|19.87
|4.23
|12.92
|+8.18
|+172.6
|6NGLEPtrpfB
|25.76
|8.73
|24.52
|+15.28
|+165.4
|7NGLEnPtrs
|4.03
|1.14
|3.17
|+1.96
|+162.0
|8HeritageIns
|5.23
|1.77
|4.42
|+2.62
|+145.6
|9PalantirTc
|15.01
|5.84
|14.71
|+8.29
|+129.1
|10ProUltSemi
|42.07
|15.94
|36.78
|+20.22
|+122.1
|11DxSOXBull
|24.80
|9.19
|21.15
|+11.48
|+118.7
|12DxTechBull
|49.34
|20.15
|46.13
|+24.03
|+108.7
|13Hovnanian
|1
|95.99
|41.95
|83.96
|+41.88
|+
|99.5
|14GreenBrick
|8
|53.72
|24.19
|47.87
|+23.64
|+
|97.6
|15PROGHld
|13
|33.81
|16.75
|32.63
|+15.74
|+
|93.2
|16SpotifyTch
|152.30
|79.14
|148.90
|+69.95
|+
|88.6
|17ELFInc
|107.15
|48.10
|104.02
|+48.72
|+
|88.1
|18Cinemark
|17.47
|8.33
|16.01
|+7.35
|+
|84.9
|19HysterYale
|57.61
|25.20
|46.76
|+21.45
|+
|84.7
|20LionsGateA
|12.09
|5.49
|10.30
|+4.59
|+
|80.4
|21HubSpot
|522.69
|267.99
|517.99+228.86
|+
|79.2
|22BldrsFstSrch
|7
|122.99
|64.54
|115.95
|+51.07
|+
|78.7
|23LionsGateB
|11.33
|5.22
|9.69
|+4.26
|+
|78.5
|24CrawfordA
|45
|10.00
|5.33
|9.88
|+4.32
|+
|77.7
|25ProUltTech
|42.27
|21.38
|40.44
|+17.43
|+
|75.7
|26AsanaA
|23.99
|11.32
|23.88
|+10.11
|+
|73.4
|27CNFinHldgn
|3.20
|1.41
|2.95
|+1.24
|+
|72.5
|28WeaveCom
|8.02
|4.04
|7.82
|+3.24
|+
|70.7
|29ZuoraInc
|10.86
|6.19
|10.79
|+4.43
|+
|69.7
|30Salesforce
|47
|225.00
|133.03
|223.38
|+90.79
|+
|68.5
|31LiveWireGrn
|9.70
|4.88
|8.15
|+3.30
|+
|68.0
|32CrawfordB
|10
|9.00
|5.17
|8.84
|+3.53
|+
|66.5
|33NuHoldg
|7.09
|3.39
|6.74
|+2.67
|+
|65.6
|34VolarisAviat
|14.36
|7.78
|13.80
|+5.44
|+
|65.1
|35Shopifys
|65.54
|34.65
|57.19
|+22.48
|+
|64.8
|36EastmKodak
|9
|5.27
|3.04
|5.01
|+1.96
|+
|64.3
|37BlackBerry
|5.51
|3.27
|5.35
|+2.09
|+
|64.1
|38RoylCarib
|81.16
|48.68
|80.97
|+31.54
|+
|63.8
|39ProUltQQQ
|59.39
|33.42
|57.32
|+22.28
|+
|63.6
|40AzulSA
|12
|9.99
|3.82
|9.98
|+3.87
|+
|63.3
|41Sprinklr
|13.46
|7.60
|13.30
|+5.13
|+
|62.8
|42SohoHouse
|7.75
|3.80
|6.02
|+2.28
|+
|61.0
|43VitesseEngn
|24.50
|13.90
|23.09
|+8.69
|+
|60.3
|44OnHoldg
|34.88
|16.60
|27.45
|+10.29
|+
|60.0
|45ArcherAvia
|3.39
|1.77
|2.98
|+1.11
|+
|59.4
|46ShakeShack
|71.94
|40.90
|66.17
|+24.64
|+
|59.3
|47LifeTimeGp
|21.51
|11.58
|19.01
|+7.05
|+
|58.9
|48BeazerHomes
|3
|21.89
|12.89
|20.27
|+7.51
|+
|58.9
|49CompassA
|5.16
|2.08
|3.70
|+1.37
|+
|58.8
|50DbleVerify
|34.95
|20.38
|34.87
|+12.91
|+
|58.8
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1BabylonHldg
|14.00
|.50
|.63
|—
|6.12
|—
|90.6
|2BrkfDTLApf
|4.23
|.17
|.35
|—
|3.35
|—
|90.5
|3FstRepBkpfH
|22.87
|1.00
|1.98
|—17.70
|—
|89.9
|4FtRepBkpfM
|18.99
|.77
|1.73
|—13.94
|—
|89.0
|5WeWork
|2.36
|.17
|.17
|—
|1.26
|—
|88.0
|6Enviva
|26.44
|6.69
|8.78
|—58.05
|—
|86.9
|7Diebold
|3.85
|.24
|.25
|—
|1.17
|—
|82.4
|8BrghtHlthrs
|86.40
|7.57
|9.26
|—42.74
|—
|82.2
|9NineEnrgySv
|6
|17.10
|2.90
|3.00
|—11.53
|—
|79.4
|10Tupperware
|4.95
|.66
|.89
|—
|3.25
|—
|78.5
|11Vapotherm
|2.94
|.41
|.61
|—
|2.09
|—
|77.4
|12RubiconTch
|2.07
|.38
|.47
|—
|1.31
|—
|73.6
|13CredSuisse
|3.76
|.82
|.82
|—
|2.22
|—
|73.0
|14WheelsUpEx
|1.57
|.25
|.29
|—
|.74
|—
|71.9
|15USDPtrs
|4.35
|.93
|.94
|—
|2.22
|—
|70.3
|16CUROGrp
|1
|4.96
|1.00
|1.08
|—
|2.47
|—
|69.6
|17SunlightFn
|1.61
|.25
|.39
|—
|.90
|—
|69.5
|18DxSOXBear
|41.50
|10.44
|12.25
|—27.26
|—
|69.0
|19LocalBounti
|1.48
|.30
|.44
|—
|.95
|—
|68.3
|20akaBrandsHl
|1.84
|.30
|.40
|—
|.87
|—
|68.3
|21DigitMedSol
|1.51
|.35
|.45
|—
|.89
|—
|66.4
|22BigLots
|1
|19.97
|4.78
|5.02
|—
|9.68
|—
|65.9
|23Heliogen
|.75
|.19
|.25
|—
|.45
|—
|64.9
|24RayAdvMat
|21
|9.84
|3.33
|3.40
|—
|6.20
|—
|64.6
|25Chegg
|7
|26.67
|8.72
|8.98
|—16.29
|—
|64.5
|26F45TrainHl
|3.41
|.71
|1.02
|—
|1.83
|—
|64.2
|27PrUShtSemi
|25.66
|7.88
|8.99
|—15.83
|—
|63.8
|28LumenTech
|6.09
|1.85
|1.98
|—
|3.24
|—
|62.1
|29Genesco Inc
|3
|51.04
|17.95
|18.03
|—27.99
|—
|60.8
|30Owlet
|.69
|.20
|.22
|—
|.34
|—
|60.5
|31CharahSolrs
|8.34
|2.01
|2.17
|—
|3.23
|—
|59.8
|32DxTcBear
|44.42
|15.43
|16.55
|—24.02
|—
|59.2
|33BPPrud
|13.31
|4.74
|4.82
|—
|6.86
|—
|58.7
|34FstHorizonNat
|6
|24.90
|8.99
|10.31
|—14.19
|—
|57.9
|35CazooGrprs
|6.80
|1.16
|1.32
|—
|1.77
|—
|57.3
|36iPathNatGas
|20.75
|9.46
|9.52
|—12.56
|—
|56.9
|37SunlTech
|15.40
|2.97
|3.18
|—
|4.11
|—
|56.4
|38USNGasFd
|13.41
|6.10
|6.20
|—
|7.90
|—
|56.0
|39Sonendo
|2.82
|1.05
|1.27
|—
|1.56
|—
|55.1
|40BirdGlobalrs
|2.93
|1.89
|2.03
|—
|2.47
|—
|54.9
|41BensonHill
|2.84
|.90
|1.19
|—
|1.36
|—
|53.3
|42ESSTech
|2.59
|.75
|1.15
|—
|1.28
|—
|52.7
|43SESAI
|3.69
|1.33
|1.51
|—
|1.64
|—
|52.1
|44HudsonPacPrp
|12.23
|4.08
|4.67
|—
|5.06
|—
|52.0
|45MetroBkHld
|5
|61.04
|13.98
|28.30
|—30.37
|—
|51.8
|46AdvanceAuto
|7
|158.22
|72.60
|72.89
|—74.14
|—
|50.4
|47CorEngInfr
|1
|2.22
|.95
|1.04
|—
|1.05
|—
|50.2
|48BankHawaii
|7
|81.73
|30.83
|39.15
|—38.41
|—
|49.5
|49ProUltShTc
|23.54
|10.95
|11.47
|—10.49
|—
|47.8
|50KnotOffshPtrs
|3
|10.69
|4.28
|5.08
|—
|4.55
|—
|47.2
|—————————