Coyotes-Ducks Sums
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1—2
|Anaheim
|1
|2
|1—4
First Period_1, Anaheim, Rowney (Sustr, Blandisi), 1:57. 2, Arizona, Panik (Murphy, Fasching), 3:50 (pp). Penalties_Pettersson, ANA, (hooking), 3:22; Blandisi, ANA, (hooking), 17:10; Fasching, ARI, (high sticking), 18:32.
Second Period_3, Anaheim, Steel (Mahura), 10:41. 4, Anaheim, Fowler (Sherwood, Cogliano), 18:04. Penalties_None.
Third Period_5, Arizona, Perlini (Goligoski, Strome), 9:42 (pp). 6, Anaheim, Comtois (Lundestrom), 17:41. Penalties_Steel, ANA, (slashing), 9:35.
Other news
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force wraps up its historic work with a final report to lawmakers.
The dramatic rebellion by a mercenary warlord in Russia that challenged President Vladimir Putin was punctuated by dramatic language of the key protagonists – and some long silences.
Norfolk Southern’s CEO has spoken often of safety and better service since he took the job over a year ago, but it’s safety that has dominated discussions after one of his trains derailed and caught fire in February in Ohio.
Shots on Goal_Arizona 6-7-18_31. Anaheim 10-16-2_28.
Power-play opportunities_Arizona 2 of 3; Anaheim 0 of 1.
Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 0-0-0 (27 shots-24 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 0-0-0 (31-29).
A_13,834 (17,174). T_2:25.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Bevan Mills.