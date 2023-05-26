AP NEWS
BC-Merc Table,1st Add

May 26, 2023 GMT
OpenHighLowSettleChg.
LUMBER
27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
Jul487.5489.5485.0487.0—2.0
Sep511.5513.0510.5511.0—2.0
Est. sales 428. Thu.'s sales 386
Thu.'s open int 6,306, up 79
LIBOR-1 MONTH
$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
Jun94.780
Thu.'s open int n.a.
US T. BILLS
$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
No open contracts.
EURODOLLARS
$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
Jun94.36594.42794.36594.377+5
Est. sales 14,617. Thu.'s sales 21,545
Thu.'s open int 563,801, up 1,940
