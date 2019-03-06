Angels 6, Rockies 5
|Los Angeles
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Fltcher ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Hampson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|L.Rivas ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ncholas c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Arenado 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|T.Hnter pr
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Mundell 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lcroy c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|D.Mrphy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garneau c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Yo.Daza pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Prker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Story ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|B.Snger lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Nevin 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|K.Smith dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rynolds dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ke.Pina ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|B.Srven pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|C.Pello rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|R.Tapia lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Br.Lund rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Boswell 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|L Stlla 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Valaika 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ta.Ward 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rodgers 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Walsh 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tuchman rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rojas 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Hlliard lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Rengifo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Jones 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|N.Cevas rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|4
|Los Angeles
|000
|011
|040—6
|Colorado
|010
|002
|020—5
E_Ward 2 (2), Jones (1), Hilliard (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Colorado 9. 2B_Calhoun (2), Hunter (1), Smith (1), Story (1), Hilliard (2), Wolters (1). SB_Story (3). SF_Tapia (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Harvey
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hudson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jennings
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bedrosian
|BS, 0-1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Anderson W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Snow H, 1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Ramsey S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colorado
|Gray
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|McGee
|BS, 0-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Shaw
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Johnson H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gonzalez L, 0-1 BS, 0-1
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Pierpont
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
HBP_by_Snow (Rodgers).
WP_Harvey, Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Mike Winters; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Nic Lentz.