FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Wizards-Spurs, Box

 
WASHINGTON (119)

Ariza 6-17 4-6 20, Green 5-10 2-2 15, Bryant 5-7 4-6 15, Satoransky 8-13 3-4 21, Beal 8-20 2-3 21, Brown Jr. 1-3 1-2 3, Porter Jr. 5-13 0-0 13, McRae 0-2 0-0 0, Randle 2-4 5-6 11. Totals 40-89 21-29 119.

SAN ANTONIO (132)

Gay 5-11 1-2 11, Aldridge 12-21 6-6 30, Gasol 1-4 2-2 5, Forbes 6-9 0-0 16, White 6-7 4-4 16, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Metu 0-2 1-2 1, Bertans 8-11 0-0 21, Poeltl 2-3 0-1 4, Mills 5-9 2-2 15, Belinelli 4-7 2-2 13, Walker IV 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 49-86 18-21 132.

Washington 26 43 17 33—119
San Antonio 36 34 29 33—132

3-Point Goals_Washington 18-46 (Ariza 4-12, Green 3-7, Beal 3-8, Porter Jr. 3-8, Satoransky 2-4, Randle 2-4, Bryant 1-2, Brown Jr. 0-1), San Antonio 16-34 (Bertans 5-8, Forbes 4-7, Mills 3-6, Belinelli 3-6, Gasol 1-1, Walker IV 0-1, Aldridge 0-2, Gay 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 32 (Bryant 10), San Antonio 49 (Aldridge 9). Assists_Washington 32 (Satoransky 8), San Antonio 31 (Mills 7). Total Fouls_Washington 18, San Antonio 20. Technicals_Washington coach Wizards (Defensive three second). A_18,354 (18,581).