    BC-BChain PPI

    April 13, 2023 GMT

    Producer Price Index
    Period: March
    PPI: -0.5%
    Core PPI (ex food/energy): +0.1%
    PPI past 12 months: +2.7%
    Core PPI (ex food/energy) past 12 months: +3.6%
    Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
