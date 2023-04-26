AP NEWS
    BC-KX-STOX- noon

    April 26, 2023 GMT
    New York(AP)-noon stocks
    LastChg.
    AT&amp;TInc17.39.13
    Altria47.13+.14
    AmerenCp89.26—1.50
    AmExpress156.25+.13
    ArchDanM77.46+1.56
    AutoZone2662.50—15.84
    BPPLC39.87+.30
    Boeing207.23+5.04
    BristMySq67.80—2.45
    Brunswick84.29+.93
    CampbSoup54.47.21
    Chevron168.49.51
    Citigroup47.26.64
    CocaCola63.55.31
    ConAgraBr37.79.35
    ConocoPhil101.66.43
    Corning32.60.30
    CurtissWright169.28—3.23
    DTEEnergy113.52—1.29
    DeereCo375.02—4.45
    DillardsInc297.61.03
    Disney98.09+.08
    DuPont67.53.46
    EmersonElec83.30—1.22
    Entergy105.71—3.06
    ExxonMobil116.84+.32
    FMCCorp121.52.51
    FirstEnergy40.58.57
    FootLocker41.48+.79
    FordMot11.70.07
    GenDynam213.68—9.06
    GenlElec97.53.92
    GenMill87.73.78
    HPInc29.08.19
    Halliburton32.75.50
    Hershey261.32—1.66
    HomeDepot290.46—5.87
    IBM126.12+.23
    IntlPaper34.52.17
    JohnsonJn162.69—2.49
    KrogerCo47.67.31
    LindsayCorp120.96.92
    LockheedM462.15—13.43
    LowesCos202.29—3.59
    MarathonOil23.59.16
    McDonalds290.33—1.18
    NCRCorp21.40+.19
    Nucor146.46—1.49
    OGEEnergy37.07.86
    OccidentPet60.91.42
    ONEOK65.60+.05
    PG&amp;ECorp17.14.13
    Pfizer38.59.74
    ProctGamb154.90—1.49
    RaythnTech98.17—2.92
    RexAmRescS28.46+.10
    RockwellAuto275.26+.33
    Schlumbrg48.85.12
    SnapOn256.62—1.23
    Textron65.94—1.26
    3MCo104.07.30
    Timken76.27.09
    TraneTech180.18+1.34
    UnionPacif193.32—1.44
    USSteel23.81.38
    VerizonComm36.94.37
    ViadCorp17.50.38
    WalMart150.63.95
    WellsFargo40.07.49
    WilliamsCos29.66.28
    Winnebago57.43.45
    YumBrands137.87+.06
