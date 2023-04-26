BC-KX-STOX- noon

April 26, 2023 GMT
|AT&TInc
|17.39
|—
|.13
|Altria
|47.13
|+.14
|AmerenCp
|89.26
|—1.50
|AmExpress
|156.25
|+.13
|ArchDanM
|77.46
|+1.56
|AutoZone
|2662.50—15.84
|BPPLC
|39.87
|+.30
|Boeing
|207.23
|+5.04
|BristMySq
|67.80
|—2.45
|Brunswick
|84.29
|+.93
|CampbSoup
|54.47
|—
|.21
|Chevron
|168.49
|—
|.51
|Citigroup
|47.26
|—
|.64
|CocaCola
|63.55
|—
|.31
|ConAgraBr
|37.79
|—
|.35
|ConocoPhil
|101.66
|—
|.43
|Corning
|32.60
|—
|.30
|CurtissWright
|169.28
|—3.23
|DTEEnergy
|113.52
|—1.29
|DeereCo
|375.02
|—4.45
|DillardsInc
|297.61
|—
|.03
|Disney
|98.09
|+.08
|DuPont
|67.53
|—
|.46
|EmersonElec
|83.30
|—1.22
|Entergy
|105.71
|—3.06
|ExxonMobil
|116.84
|+.32
|FMCCorp
|121.52
|—
|.51
|FirstEnergy
|40.58
|—
|.57
|FootLocker
|41.48
|+.79
|FordMot
|11.70
|—
|.07
|GenDynam
|213.68
|—9.06
|GenlElec
|97.53
|—
|.92
|GenMill
|87.73
|—
|.78
|HPInc
|29.08
|—
|.19
|Halliburton
|32.75
|—
|.50
|Hershey
|261.32
|—1.66
|HomeDepot
|290.46
|—5.87
|IBM
|126.12
|+.23
|IntlPaper
|34.52
|—
|.17
|JohnsonJn
|162.69
|—2.49
|KrogerCo
|47.67
|—
|.31
|LindsayCorp
|120.96
|—
|.92
|LockheedM
|462.15—13.43
|LowesCos
|202.29
|—3.59
|MarathonOil
|23.59
|—
|.16
|McDonalds
|290.33
|—1.18
|NCRCorp
|21.40
|+.19
|Nucor
|146.46
|—1.49
|OGEEnergy
|37.07
|—
|.86
|OccidentPet
|60.91
|—
|.42
|ONEOK
|65.60
|+.05
|PG&ECorp
|17.14
|—
|.13
|Pfizer
|38.59
|—
|.74
|ProctGamb
|154.90
|—1.49
|RaythnTech
|98.17
|—2.92
|RexAmRescS
|28.46
|+.10
|RockwellAuto
|275.26
|+.33
|Schlumbrg
|48.85
|—
|.12
|SnapOn
|256.62
|—1.23
|Textron
|65.94
|—1.26
|3MCo
|104.07
|—
|.30
|Timken
|76.27
|—
|.09
|TraneTech
|180.18
|+1.34
|UnionPacif
|193.32
|—1.44
|USSteel
|23.81
|—
|.38
|VerizonComm
|36.94
|—
|.37
|ViadCorp
|17.50
|—
|.38
|WalMart
|150.63
|—
|.95
|WellsFargo
|40.07
|—
|.49
|WilliamsCos
|29.66
|—
|.28
|Winnebago
|57.43
|—
|.45
|YumBrands
|137.87
|+.06