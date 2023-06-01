June 1, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Table, 1st Add
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|LUMBER
|27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
|Jul
|478.0
|489.5
|478.0
|483.0
|+4.5
|Sep
|504.5
|508.0
|504.5
|507.0
|+2.0
|Nov
|521.0
|524.0
|521.0
|522.0
|+2.0
|Est. sales 613.
|Wed.'s sales 827
|Wed.'s open int 6,753,
|up 128
|LIBOR-1 MONTH
|$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.780
|Wed.'s open int
|n.a.
|US T. BILLS
|$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|EURODOLLARS
|$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.470
|94.505
|94.450
|94.497
|+35
|Est. sales 32,339.
|Wed.'s sales 33,342
|Wed.'s open int 546,908