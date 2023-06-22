AP NEWS
    Single-A Florida State League Glance

    June 22, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    East Division
    WLPct.GB
    Palm Beach (St. Louis)3728.569
    Jupiter (Miami)3530.5382
    Daytona (Cincinnati)2936.4468
    St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2341.35913½

    West Division
    WLPct.GB
    Clearwater (Philadelphia)4321.672
    Bradenton (Pittsburgh)3529.5478
    Fort Myers (Minnesota)3232.50011
    Dunedin (Toronto)3233.49211½
    Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)3133.48412
    Lakeland (Detroit)2539.39118

    ___

    Wednesday's Games

    Dunedin 11, Clearwater 5

    Jupiter 3, St. Lucie 2, 1st game

    Jupiter 17, St. Lucie 0, 2nd game

    Bradenton at Lakeland, canc.

    Fort Myers at Tampa, ppd.

    Palm Beach 5, Daytona 4

    Thursday's Games

    Bradenton at Lakeland, 11 a.m.

    Fort Myers at Tampa, 2, 4 p.m.

    St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

    Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

    Palm Beach at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

    Friday's Games

    St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

    Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

    Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

    Bradenton at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

    Palm Beach at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

    Saturday's Games

    St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

    Bradenton at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

    Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

    Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

    Palm Beach at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

