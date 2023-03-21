AP NEWS
    BC-KX-STOX- noon

    March 21, 2023 GMT
    New York(AP)-noon stocks
    LastChg.
    AT&amp;TInc18.53+.04
    Altria45.99.08
    AmerenCp82.54—3.44
    AmExpress163.32+4.58
    ArchDanM77.24+.31
    AutoZone2392.05+.88
    BPPLC36.83+1.03
    Boeing205.70+.93
    BristMySq67.48+.24
    Brunswick80.00+2.37
    CampbSoup53.89.19
    Chevron158.08+3.50
    Citigroup45.51+1.42
    CocaCola60.12.49
    ConAgraBr36.20+.05
    ConocoPhil99.41+3.25
    Corning33.57+.34
    CurtissWright170.21+.68
    DTEEnergy105.35—3.05
    DeereCo402.79+8.29
    DillardsInc326.02+4.70
    Disney96.37+2.15
    DuPont69.65+.72
    EmersonElec83.92+1.65
    Entergy102.82—3.25
    ExxonMobil106.22+3.77
    FMCCorp120.15+1.29
    FirstEnergy39.11—1.22
    FootLocker42.52+2.66
    FordMot11.75+.57
    GenDynam222.75+2.84
    GenlElec92.48+2.56
    GenMill80.44.21
    HPInc28.40+.21
    Halliburton31.71+1.02
    Hershey242.89—1.66
    HomeDepot289.81+.55
    IBM125.93.01
    IntlPaper35.34+.51
    JohnsonJn152.92.98
    KrogerCo47.72+.37
    LindsayCorp145.87+2.63
    LockheedM474.78.92
    LowesCos196.35.44
    MarathonOil22.65+.91
    McDonalds269.00—1.74
    NCRCorp22.25+.41
    Nucor152.24+4.37
    OGEEnergy35.73.80
    OccidentPet59.87+.89
    ONEOK61.47+.71
    PG&amp;ECorp15.90.11
    Pfizer40.50.32
    ProctGamb143.42—1.72
    RaythnTech98.49+.96
    RexAmRescS30.75+.31
    RockwellAuto282.50+4.17
    Schlumbrg47.87+1.65
    SnapOn238.54+1.46
    Textron68.98+1.74
    3MCo103.91.40
    Timken80.63+4.51
    TraneTech182.86+1.46
    UnionPacif189.96+.27
    USSteel25.97+1.06
    VerizonComm37.49+.06
    ViadCorp20.52+.27
    WalMart140.00.90
    WellsFargo38.57+1.09
    WilliamsCos29.02+.13
    Winnebago58.30+1.17
    YumBrands128.29.59
