Pirates 2, Royals 1
|Kansas City
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Frzer 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|S.Marte cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|S.Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crvelli c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dckrson lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Bnfacio ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P.Reyes rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|H.Dzier 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Moran 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|A.Escbr 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Newman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bre.Phl rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Archer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Fllmyer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kramer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rich.Rd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flynn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F.Vazqz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|30
|2
|9
|2
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|000—1
|Pittsburgh
|010
|010
|00x—2
E_Newman (3). DP_Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Kansas City 5, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Merrifield (40), Mondesi (12), Bell (31), Dickerson 2 (33). HR_Mondesi (10), A.Frazier (9). SB_Mondesi (26), S.Marte (33). CS_Merrifield (9), Bell (5). SF_Moran (6).
Other news
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force wraps up its historic work with a final report to lawmakers.
The dramatic rebellion by a mercenary warlord in Russia that challenged President Vladimir Putin was punctuated by dramatic language of the key protagonists – and some long silences.
Norfolk Southern’s CEO has spoken often of safety and better service since he took the job over a year ago, but it’s safety that has dominated discussions after one of his trains derailed and caught fire in February in Ohio.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Fillmyer L,3-2
|7
|8
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Flynn
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pittsburgh
|Archer W,5-8
|7
|6
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Rodriguez H,12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Vazquez S,35-40
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Scott Barry.