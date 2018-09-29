Pirates 8, Reds 4
|Pittsburgh
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.Frzer rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Schbler lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|S.Marte cf
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Peraza ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Bell 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Dixon 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dckrson lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|E.Diaz c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Trahan ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moran 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Gennett 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Kramer 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Suarez 3b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Brnhart c
|5
|1
|5
|2
|Kingham p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ervin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brault p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|DSclfni p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kang ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|D.Hrrra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rich.Rd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wa.Prlt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Osuna ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nvrskas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Wllms ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Je.Ryes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iglsias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Casali ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hmltn cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|39
|8
|13
|8
|Totals
|38
|4
|13
|4
|Pittsburgh
|200
|102
|021—8
|Cincinnati
|002
|000
|002—4
E_Ervin (3), Iglesias (1), S.Marte (3). DP_Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 13. 2B_A.Frazier (23), S.Marte (30), Dickerson (35), Votto (28). 3B_Barnhart (3). HR_E.Diaz (10), Moran (11), Suarez (33), Barnhart (10). SB_Votto (2), B.Hamilton (33). SF_E.Diaz (3), Moran (7). S_DeSclafani (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Kingham
|3
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Brault W,6-3
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Rodriguez H,15
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Feliz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Neverauskas
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Cincinnati
|DeSclafani L,7-8
|5
|3
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Peralta
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Wisler
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garrett
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Reyes
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Iglesias
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
Wa.Peralta pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Chris Conroy; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.