May 12, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|17.10
|+.14
|Altria
|45.61
|—
|.06
|AmerenCp
|87.78
|—1.06
|AmExpress
|147.58
|—
|.41
|ArchDanM
|74.85
|—
|.05
|AutoZone
|2701.33—13.87
|BPPLC
|35.87
|—
|.10
|Boeing
|200.25
|—1.59
|BristMySq
|67.77
|—1.32
|Brunswick
|76.21
|—
|.62
|CampbSoup
|54.18
|—
|.28
|Chevron
|156.11
|—
|.11
|Citigroup
|45.43
|—
|.61
|CocaCola
|63.89
|+.03
|ConAgraBr
|36.62
|+.12
|ConocoPhil
|98.89
|—1.00
|Corning
|30.86
|—
|.12
|CurtissWright
|161.99
|—1.61
|DTEEnergy
|113.18
|+.12
|DeereCo
|372.28
|—
|.52
|DillardsInc
|283.30
|+.12
|Disney
|91.48
|—
|.84
|DuPont
|63.51
|—
|.35
|EmersonElec
|81.75
|—
|.23
|Entergy
|106.82
|+.51
|ExxonMobil
|105.41
|—
|.38
|FMCCorp
|109.24
|—
|.26
|FirstEnergy
|39.39
|FootLocker
|38.76
|+.13
|FordMot
|11.74
|—
|.13
|GenDynam
|208.58
|+.53
|GenlElec
|98.55
|—
|.97
|GenMill
|90.10
|—
|.17
|HPInc
|28.62
|—
|.78
|Halliburton
|28.62
|+.13
|Hershey
|273.73
|—1.05
|HomeDepot
|287.76
|+.07
|IBM
|122.04
|+1.14
|IntlPaper
|31.59
|—
|.10
|JohnsonJn
|160.20
|—
|.79
|KrogerCo
|49.10
|+.20
|LindsayCorp
|120.56
|—
|.52
|LockheedM
|449.36
|—1.34
|LowesCos
|202.54
|—
|.76
|MarathonOil
|22.24
|—
|.24
|McDonalds
|295.08
|+.29
|NCRCorp
|23.11
|+.09
|Nucor
|138.34
|+.83
|OGEEnergy
|37.70
|+.18
|OccidentPet
|57.96
|+.03
|ONEOK
|63.00
|+.17
|PG&ECorp
|17.44
|+.09
|Pfizer
|37.37
|—
|.22
|ProctGamb
|155.18
|+.79
|RaythnTech
|95.84
|+.30
|RexAmRescS
|28.77
|+.29
|RockwellAuto
|269.68
|+.37
|Schlumbrg
|43.95
|—
|.20
|SnapOn
|255.62
|—
|.41
|Textron
|63.10
|—1.34
|3MCo
|99.59
|—1.19
|Timken
|72.31
|—
|.29
|TraneTech
|176.18
|—
|.66
|UnionPacif
|197.84
|—
|.24
|USSteel
|21.07
|—
|.15
|VerizonComm
|37.53
|—
|.08
|ViadCorp
|21.75
|+.28
|WalMart
|153.22
|+.10
|WellsFargo
|37.39
|—
|.95
|WilliamsCos
|29.11
|+.11
|Winnebago
|56.48
|—
|.92
|YumBrands
|137.64
|+.30