    BC-KX-STOX- noon

    May 12, 2023 GMT
    New York(AP)-noon stocks
    LastChg.
    AT&amp;TInc17.10+.14
    Altria45.61.06
    AmerenCp87.78—1.06
    AmExpress147.58.41
    ArchDanM74.85.05
    AutoZone2701.33—13.87
    BPPLC35.87.10
    Boeing200.25—1.59
    BristMySq67.77—1.32
    Brunswick76.21.62
    CampbSoup54.18.28
    Chevron156.11.11
    Citigroup45.43.61
    CocaCola63.89+.03
    ConAgraBr36.62+.12
    ConocoPhil98.89—1.00
    Corning30.86.12
    CurtissWright161.99—1.61
    DTEEnergy113.18+.12
    DeereCo372.28.52
    DillardsInc283.30+.12
    Disney91.48.84
    DuPont63.51.35
    EmersonElec81.75.23
    Entergy106.82+.51
    ExxonMobil105.41.38
    FMCCorp109.24.26
    FirstEnergy39.39
    FootLocker38.76+.13
    FordMot11.74.13
    GenDynam208.58+.53
    GenlElec98.55.97
    GenMill90.10.17
    HPInc28.62.78
    Halliburton28.62+.13
    Hershey273.73—1.05
    HomeDepot287.76+.07
    IBM122.04+1.14
    IntlPaper31.59.10
    JohnsonJn160.20.79
    KrogerCo49.10+.20
    LindsayCorp120.56.52
    LockheedM449.36—1.34
    LowesCos202.54.76
    MarathonOil22.24.24
    McDonalds295.08+.29
    NCRCorp23.11+.09
    Nucor138.34+.83
    OGEEnergy37.70+.18
    OccidentPet57.96+.03
    ONEOK63.00+.17
    PG&amp;ECorp17.44+.09
    Pfizer37.37.22
    ProctGamb155.18+.79
    RaythnTech95.84+.30
    RexAmRescS28.77+.29
    RockwellAuto269.68+.37
    Schlumbrg43.95.20
    SnapOn255.62.41
    Textron63.10—1.34
    3MCo99.59—1.19
    Timken72.31.29
    TraneTech176.18.66
    UnionPacif197.84.24
    USSteel21.07.15
    VerizonComm37.53.08
    ViadCorp21.75+.28
    WalMart153.22+.10
    WellsFargo37.39.95
    WilliamsCos29.11+.11
    Winnebago56.48.92
    YumBrands137.64+.30
