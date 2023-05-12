BC-Stock News

AP NEWS
    May 12, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends:

    Increased Dividends
    Allied Motion Techs .03 from .025
    American Intl Group .36 from .32
    Apple .24 from .23
    Arbor Realty Trust .42 from .40
    Armada Hoffler Properties .195 from .19
    Artesian Resources Cl A .284 from .2784
    BlackRock TCP Capital .34 from .32
    Blue Owl Capital .14 from .13
    Brinks .22 from .20
    Cabot Corp .40 from .37
    Carlyle Group .35 from .325
    Clearway Enrgy A &amp; B .3818 from .3745
    CNO Financial Group .15 from .14
    Cogent Communications .935 from .925
    CSP .04 from .03
    Innospec .69 from .65
    KKR .165 from .155
    Leggett &amp; Platt .46 from .44
    Lifevantage .035 from .03
    ManpowerGroup 1.47 from 1.36
    Microchip Technology .383 from .358
    Murphy USA .38 from .37
    National Healthcare .59 from .57
    New England Realty .40 from .32
    Pool 1.10 from 1.00
    RLI Corp .27 from .26
    Timken .33 from .31
    Vistra .204 from .1975
    Reduced Dividends
    Great Ajax .20 from .25
    PacWest Bancorp .01 from .25
    Special Dividends
    Eagle Point Credit .02
    Equinor ADR .60
    Initial Dividends
    TXO Energy Properties .50
    Wynn Resorts .25
    Stock Dividends
    Cresud S.A.C.I.F.y.a ADR 2.2pc
    g- Canadian funds

    Other corporate news and listings:

    Stock Splits This Week
    Aspira Women's Health Inc 1 for 15 reverse split
    Freeline Therapeutics Holdings 1 for 15 reverse split
    Hepion Pharmaceuticals 1 for 20 reverse split
    Lipocine Inc 1 for 17 reverse split
    Tonix Pharmaceuticals Hldg 1 for 6.25 reverse split
    Venus Concept Inc 1 for 15 reverse split
    Vinco Ventures Inc 1 for 20 reverse split
    New Stock Listings
    NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets
    Trailblazer Merger Corp and rights
    Stocks Removed from Trading
    NYSE
    Silvergate Capital Corp
    NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets
    Codiak Biosciences Inc
    Green Visor Financial Tech Acquisition Corp I
    Green Visor Financial Tech Acquisition Corp I units
    Green Visor Financial Tech Acquisition Corp I warrant
