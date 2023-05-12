BC-Stock News

May 12, 2023 GMT
NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends:
|Increased Dividends
|Allied Motion Techs .03 from .025
|American Intl Group .36 from .32
|Apple .24 from .23
|Arbor Realty Trust .42 from .40
|Armada Hoffler Properties .195 from .19
|Artesian Resources Cl A .284 from .2784
|BlackRock TCP Capital .34 from .32
|Blue Owl Capital .14 from .13
|Brinks .22 from .20
|Cabot Corp .40 from .37
|Carlyle Group .35 from .325
|Clearway Enrgy A & B .3818 from .3745
|CNO Financial Group .15 from .14
|Cogent Communications .935 from .925
|CSP .04 from .03
|Innospec .69 from .65
|KKR .165 from .155
|Leggett & Platt .46 from .44
|Lifevantage .035 from .03
|ManpowerGroup 1.47 from 1.36
|Microchip Technology .383 from .358
|Murphy USA .38 from .37
|National Healthcare .59 from .57
|New England Realty .40 from .32
|Pool 1.10 from 1.00
|RLI Corp .27 from .26
|Timken .33 from .31
|Vistra .204 from .1975
|Reduced Dividends
|Great Ajax .20 from .25
|PacWest Bancorp .01 from .25
|Special Dividends
|Eagle Point Credit .02
|Equinor ADR .60
|Initial Dividends
|TXO Energy Properties .50
|Wynn Resorts .25
|Stock Dividends
|Cresud S.A.C.I.F.y.a ADR 2.2pc
|Stock Splits This Week
|Aspira Women's Health Inc 1 for 15 reverse split
|Freeline Therapeutics Holdings 1 for 15 reverse split
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals 1 for 20 reverse split
|Lipocine Inc 1 for 17 reverse split
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Hldg 1 for 6.25 reverse split
|Venus Concept Inc 1 for 15 reverse split
|Vinco Ventures Inc 1 for 20 reverse split
|New Stock Listings
|NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets
|Trailblazer Merger Corp and rights
|Stocks Removed from Trading
|NYSE
|Silvergate Capital Corp
|NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets
|Codiak Biosciences Inc
|Green Visor Financial Tech Acquisition Corp I
|Green Visor Financial Tech Acquisition Corp I units
|Green Visor Financial Tech Acquisition Corp I warrant