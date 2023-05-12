BC-Stock News

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends:

Increased Dividends Allied Motion Techs .03 from .025 American Intl Group .36 from .32 Apple .24 from .23 Arbor Realty Trust .42 from .40 Armada Hoffler Properties .195 from .19 Artesian Resources Cl A .284 from .2784 BlackRock TCP Capital .34 from .32 Blue Owl Capital .14 from .13 Brinks .22 from .20 Cabot Corp .40 from .37 Carlyle Group .35 from .325 Clearway Enrgy A & B .3818 from .3745 CNO Financial Group .15 from .14 Cogent Communications .935 from .925 CSP .04 from .03 Innospec .69 from .65 KKR .165 from .155 Leggett & Platt .46 from .44 Lifevantage .035 from .03 ManpowerGroup 1.47 from 1.36 Microchip Technology .383 from .358 Murphy USA .38 from .37 National Healthcare .59 from .57 New England Realty .40 from .32 Pool 1.10 from 1.00 RLI Corp .27 from .26 Timken .33 from .31 Vistra .204 from .1975 Reduced Dividends Great Ajax .20 from .25 PacWest Bancorp .01 from .25 Special Dividends Eagle Point Credit .02 Equinor ADR .60 Initial Dividends TXO Energy Properties .50 Wynn Resorts .25 Stock Dividends Cresud S.A.C.I.F.y.a ADR 2.2pc g- Canadian funds

