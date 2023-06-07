AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-KX-STOX- noon

June 7, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)-noon stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc15.86+.19
Altria45.10+.44
AmerenCp83.38+1.83
AmExpress171.32.50
ArchDanM73.99+1.60
AutoZone2320.95—2.10
BPPLC35.57+.27
Boeing210.68+3.39
BristMySq65.18.31
Brunswick84.28+2.26
CampbSoup47.17—3.42
Chevron159.00+3.21
Citigroup47.80+.58
CocaCola60.28.04
ConAgraBr34.13.19
ConocoPhil105.41+3.47
Corning31.77+.49
CurtissWright169.52+2.37
DTEEnergy111.10+1.51
DeereCo382.86+9.17
DillardsInc330.00+9.42
Disney92.72+.56
DuPont71.27+.23
EmersonElec83.59+1.05
Entergy100.69+1.72
ExxonMobil108.80+2.65
FMCCorp111.58+1.37
FirstEnergy38.51+.72
FootLocker26.13+.95
FordMot13.35+.42
GenDynam212.98+2.17
GenlElec106.80+1.34
GenMill81.84—1.94
HPInc29.96+.31
Halliburton32.61+1.38
Hershey255.41+.12
HomeDepot299.99+3.99
IBM133.76+1.07
IntlPaper31.88+1.05
JohnsonJn158.12.06
KrogerCo45.65.42
LindsayCorp128.42+1.87
LockheedM459.11+.48
LowesCos210.46+3.30
MarathonOil24.36+1.18
McDonalds282.68—1.86
NCRCorp24.81.06
Nucor147.07+3.56
OGEEnergy36.32+.63
OccidentPet60.50+1.06
ONEOK60.02+.71
PG&amp;ECorp17.09+.15
Pfizer38.94+.57
ProctGamb144.83+.34
RaythnTech98.12+.68
RexAmRescS35.06+.60
RockwellAuto296.66+4.67
Schlumbrg48.23+1.28
SnapOn268.20+5.43
Textron64.96+1.36
3MCo100.02+1.73
Timken82.99+2.59
TraneTech176.84+2.10
UnionPacif198.64+2.28
USSteel22.84+.21
VerizonComm34.92+.22
ViadCorp26.41+.53
WalMart149.68.10
WellsFargo41.68+.42
WilliamsCos31.10+.75
Winnebago65.29+2.38
YumBrands132.09.79
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.