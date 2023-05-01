AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    BC-Merc Table,1st Add

    May 1, 2023 GMT
    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    LUMBER
    110,000 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
    May345.6348.0339.5341.0—10.8
    Est. sales 126. Fri.'s sales 63
    Fri.'s open int 577
    LIBOR-1 MONTH
    $3 million; pts of 100 pct.
    May94.88713
    Jun94.800
    Fri.'s open int 1,000
    US T. BILLS
    $1 million; pts of 100 pct.
    No open contracts.
    EURODOLLARS
    $1 million;pts of 100 pct.
    May94.66794.66794.63094.652
    Jun94.61094.61094.57094.58515
    Est. sales 16,284. Fri.'s sales 29,401
    Fri.'s open int 4,476,569, up 3,861,307
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.