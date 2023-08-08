Yankees’ Boone embarrassed by his theatrical display in argument following ejection

FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison
Willie Perry, known as DJ Casper, poses for a photo, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in Chicago. Willie Perry Jr., a Chicago disc jockey known as “DJ Casper” and creator of the iconic “Cha Cha Slide” dance, has died. He was 58. Perry was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and his wife confirmed his death Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 in a statement to WLS-TV. (James Foster/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
DJ Casper, creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ dies at 58
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
REMOVES INCORRECT SECOND SENTENCE FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. She leads the 2023 nominations with eight — seven for her “Anti-Hero” music video and the Artist of the Year category MTV announced on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
2023 MTV VMA nominations
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot
Sports

Yankees’ Boone embarrassed by his theatrical display in argument following ejection

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone imitates an umpire calling strike three after arguing with home plate umpire Laz Diaz during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, left, continues to argue with home plate umpire Laz Diaz, right, as second base umpire Andy Fletcher and bench coach Carlos Mendoza (64) stabs between them during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone imitates an umpire calling strike three after arguing with home plate umpire Laz Diaz during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, left, argues with home plate umpire Laz Diaz during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
CHICAGO (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he felt embarrassed by his theatrical display during an argument with plate umpire Laz Diaz after he was ejected during New York’s loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

Boone said he talked to MLB Senior Vice President of On-Field Operations Mike Hill on Tuesday. He would not reveal details of their discussion.

“I don’t like doing that,” Boone said. “But I also felt like I needed to fight with what was happening in that game.”

Boone was tossed by Diaz after Anthony Volpe got called out on strikes against reliever Bryan Shaw to begin the eighth inning on Monday. He then made the most of his American League-leading sixth ejection.

Boone ran to home plate and went into arm-waving theatrics.

The manager bent down and drew a line in the dirt with his finger at the edge of the left-handed batter’s box, demonstrating where he thought the pitch was, and then mimicked Diaz emphatically calling strike three.

Boone said he heard from “quite a few” of his fellow managers, adding it was “a lot of funny stuff, mostly.” ___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB