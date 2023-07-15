Aaron Judge ramps up pregame work; Boone thinks July return is possible

Police officers stand guard near the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What’s next in the Hollywood strikes?
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Secrets of Playboy" returning for a second season July 10 on A&E, from left, “Quarterback," a series premiering July 12 on Netflix, "Asteroid City," available July 12 on VOD and "Bird Box Barcelona," premiering July 14 on Netflix. (A&E/Netflix/Focus Features/Netflix via AP)
Here’s what to stream this weekend
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to attendees at the inaugural Sunday Dinner event, hosted by the South Carolina Democratic Party's Black Caucus, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jackson plans to step down from leading the Chicago civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition he founded in 1971. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
Jackson to step down from Rainbow PUSH
Sports

Aaron Judge ramps up pregame work; Boone thinks July return is possible

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches from the dugout during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
1 of 3 | 

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge watches from the dugout during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
2 of 3 | 

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge watches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge stands in the dugout in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
3 of 3 | 

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge stands in the dugout in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JACK MAGRUDER
 
Share

DENVER (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge took batting practice and ran in the Coors Field outfield Friday as he recovers from a torn ligament in his right big toe.

“I kind of wanted to test it here in the Mile High city a little bit,” Judge said before the Yankees played the Colorado Rockies in their first game following the All-Star break.

The reigning AL MVP said he’s been fitted with an insole for support.

Other news
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
One month into toe injury, Aaron Judge begins hitting off a tee but says he’s unable to run
One month into his recovery from a torn ligament in his right toe, Aaron Judge has started hitting off a tee but said Tuesday he is still unable to run.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Judge plays catch in first baseball activity since hurting toe on June 3
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played catch before a game at Oakland in the AL MVP’s first baseball activity since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, left, greets center fielder Harrison Bader (22) during the seventh inning stretch of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Aaron Judge says toe ligament is torn and he’s not ready for baseball activities
Two days after the New York Yankees said Aaron Judge possibly could start baseball activities this weekend, the slugger said he has a torn ligament in his right big toe and is not quite ready.
New York Yankees Aaron Judge, center, watches with teammates during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in New York. The Yankees won 7-6. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yankees say Aaron Judge appears to respond to second toe injection
Aaron Judge appears to be responding to a second platelet-rich plasma injection to his right big toe yet has not resumed baseball activities.

New York manager Aaron Boone said he’s encouraged by Judge’s progress, both running and hitting. He was asked if Judge could return to the lineup in July.

“I think there’s a shot,” Boone said. “Now is that going to be, ‘Aaron Boone said he thinks he’ll be back in July?’ That’s not what I said. I was answering a question. I’m not going to put a timeframe on this. He’s doing well. He’ll be ready when he’s ready.”

Judge is batting .291 with 19 homers, 40 RBIs and a 1.078 OPS in 49 games. He hasn’t played since injuring his toe when he banged into the right-field fence while making a terrific catch at Dodger Stadium on June 3.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports