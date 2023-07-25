Aaron Judge is in Tampa playing simulated games. The Yankees don’t rule out a return this weekend

FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - United Parcel Service driver Hudson de Almeida steers through a neighborhood while delivering packages, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Haverhill, Mass. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
UPS strike averted
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 25, blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give the administration time to appeal. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Judge blocks Biden’s asylum policy
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
Aaron Judge is in Tampa playing simulated games. The Yankees don’t rule out a return this weekend

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge stands in the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge stands in the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches a baseball game from the dugout in the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, July 21, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge watches a baseball game from the dugout in the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, July 21, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge waits during batting practice prior to a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge waits during batting practice prior to a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, talks with manager Aaron Boone stands by prior to a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge, left, talks with manager Aaron Boone stands by prior to a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, smiles during batting practice as manager Aaron Boone stands by prior to a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge, left, smiles during batting practice as manager Aaron Boone stands by prior to a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, smiles during batting practice as manager Aaron Boone stands by prior to a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge, left, smiles during batting practice as manager Aaron Boone stands by prior to a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge throws before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge throws before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By MIKE FITZPATRICK
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge is playing simulated games at the New York Yankees’ training complex in Tampa, Florida, as he gets closer to returning from a toe injury.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Judge’s status is “day by day” and he didn’t know if the slugger would require a minor league rehab assignment before coming off the injured list.

When asked Tuesday if Judge could possibly play for New York at first-place Baltimore this weekend, Boone said: “I wouldn’t rule anything out.”

Last year’s AL MVP has been sidelined since tearing a ligament in his right big toe June 3 when he crashed into the right-field fence while making a catch at Dodger Stadium.

His progression has accelerated since the All-Star break, and Judge faced live pitching Sunday at Yankee Stadium for the first time since the injury. He saw 16 pitches in a simulated game against teammate Jonathan Loáisiga, who is rehabbing from right elbow surgery. Judge fouled off four and did not put any balls in play.

Boone said Judge took at-bats Tuesday in Florida, played the field for “five innings or so” and “ran the bases a little bit.”

“Hopefully more of the same and maybe a little more volume tomorrow,” Boone said at Yankee Stadium before his team’s Subway Series opener against the New York Mets.

“Right now it’s just, down there we’re seeing how this goes and seeing if we can kind of script things and make sure he’s getting a lot of at-bats.”

Judge has acknowledged he won’t be pain-free when he returns, but the Yankees think he’ll be able to play right field rather than just serve as a designated hitter.

“He just started taking live at-bats. So yeah, we’ll do whatever we have to do,” Boone said. “But he’s got to build up from kind of a workload standpoint of, you don’t just go from taking batting practice or lifting weights or working out to going out and playing nine innings, whether it’s DH or right field. But hoping and feeling that right field will be in play. So this is all just part of kind of building him up a little better.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports