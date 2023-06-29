Judge plays catch in first baseball activity since hurting toe on June 3

New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played catch before Wednesday’s game at Oakland in the AL MVP’s first baseball activity since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3.

“There’s a lot of steps we’ve got to take to get back to going on the field,” Judge said. “So this is just another step along the way.”

Judge was injured when he slammed into the outfield wall at Dodger Stadium while making a catch.

“Definitely good to see him out here walking and playing some catch. Another step on the road back,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Been slow moving, obviously, but at least we continue to see steady progress.”

Boone said Judge’s biggest challenge is getting more comfortable swinging a bat.

“Really being able to torque and turn on that back foot and stuff,” Boone said. “When we get to that point where he starts being able to let it go hitting wise, that’ll be a good indicator that now it’s just about getting built up and ready to go.”

