Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5' game
DENVER (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Colorado Lottery’s “Cash 5" game were:
04-05-16-18-26
(four, five, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
¶ Drawings are held nightly except Sunday.