U.S. News

A woman, 20, is arrested after 2 children were found in car seats outside a suburban Detroit school

 
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — A 20-year-old woman has been arrested after an infant and toddler in car seats were found near a trash dumpster at a suburban high school north of Detroit.

The children — believed to be around 2 years old and 4 weeks old — were found alone Saturday afternoon outside Lamphere High School in Madison Heights, police said Thursday.

Driving school instructor John Belyea told WDIV-TV that he stopped at the high school for a quick break and heard what he believed were cats fighting. Belyea realized the sounds were from a child, searched the area and found the children, the television station reported.

Other news
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto, right, celebrates with Will Benson after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
12 MLB teams score in double digits for 1st time since 1894, when record 13 accomplished feat
Major League Baseball had a night of offense not seen in 129 years, with 12 teams scoring double-digit runs.
FILE - Detroit emergency manager Kevyn Orr speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2013. The architect of Detroit's bankruptcy filing admits it was a miserable process. But 10 years on, Detroit's former emergency manager, Orr, maintains the restructuring of the Motor City is among his most important accomplishments. On July 18, 2013, Detroit became the largest city in the U.S. to file for bankruptcy. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
The architect of Detroit’s bankruptcy filing 10 years ago says it was the best fix for a broken city
The architect of Detroit’s bankruptcy filing admits it was a miserable process. But 10 years on, Detroit’s former emergency manager, Kevyn Orr, maintains the restructuring of the Motor City is among his most important accomplishments.
FILE - A graffiti-marked abandoned home north of downtown Detroit, in background, is seen, Oct. 24, 2013. Detroit entered 2014 in bankruptcy, facing $18 billion or more in debt. A decade later, the Motor City has risen from the ashes of insolvency, with balanced budgets, revenue increases and millions of dollars socked away. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
10 years since bankruptcy, Detroit’s finances are better but city workers and retirees feel burned
Thousands of Detroit city employees and retirees lost big on July 18, 2013, when a state-appointed manager made Detroit the largest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy.
FILE - Traffic flows over the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit, Feb. 14, 2022. A man survived after plunging 150 feet (45.7 meters) into the Detroit River from Ambassador Bridge, a bridge connecting Michigan and Canada. The man, identified as a contractor who was working on the Ambassador Bridge, was rescued Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by a crew aboard a Detroit boat that delivers mail and packages. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Man working on US-Canada bridge survives plunge into Detroit River
Detroit officials say a man has survived a 150-foot plunge into the Detroit River from a bridge connecting Michigan and Canada.

Authorities were called and the children were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. Their parents later were identified. Police also have notified child protective services.

Police did not reveal if the arrested woman was related to the children.