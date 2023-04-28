April 28, 2023 GMT
UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2022.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AltisourceAsst
|1
|93.56
|20.00
|83.01
|+62.76
|+309.9
|2GeniusGrp
|7.99
|.30
|.84
|+.51
|+154.5
|3IsoRay
|.70
|.24
|.62
|+.38
|+151.8
|4iBiors
|2.60
|.46
|1.08
|+.64
|+143.2
|5ProtalixBio
|2.80
|1.32
|2.78
|+1.41
|+102.9
|6eMagin
|2.49
|.78
|1.65
|+.80
|+
|94.1
|7ComstockM
|.64
|.27
|.51
|+.24
|+
|85.5
|8inTestCorp
|37
|23.24
|10.20
|19.00
|+8.70
|+
|84.5
|9AsensusSrg
|1.18
|.35
|.64
|+.29
|+
|84.4
|10SunLinkHlth
|1.47
|.57
|1.04
|+.43
|+
|70.5
|11MilestoneSci
|1.00
|.46
|.77
|+.29
|+
|60.4
|12EspeyMfg
|19
|22.96
|14.17
|22.12
|+7.92
|+
|55.8
|13AIMImmu
|.84
|.30
|.48
|+.17
|+
|53.8
|14EquinoxGld
|5.85
|3.32
|4.98
|+1.70
|+
|51.8
|15BiomX
|.69
|.18
|.27
|+.08
|+
|44.4
|16CoreMolding
|46
|19.68
|12.66
|18.75
|+5.76
|+
|44.3
|17RileyExplor
|47.79
|26.33
|42.01
|+12.58
|+
|42.7
|18GencorInds
|57
|15.53
|9.80
|13.20
|+3.10
|+
|30.7
|19ArmataPhr
|3.76
|1.10
|1.62
|+.38
|+
|30.6
|20NewGoldg
|6
|1.41
|.82
|1.28
|+.30
|+
|30.6
|21VistaGold
|.67
|.47
|.65
|+.15
|+
|30.5
|22ContangOre
|32.94
|22.59
|29.90
|+6.98
|+
|30.5
|23Inuvo
|.51
|.22
|.29
|+.07
|+
|30.2
|24RadiantLogis
|7
|6.79
|5.05
|6.60
|+1.51
|+
|29.7
|25ChaseCorp
|24
|110.19
|84.53
|109.33
|+23.07
|+
|26.7
|26NavideaBio
|.35
|.22
|.26
|+.05
|+
|24.8
|27AvinoSlv&Gg
|1.01
|.65
|.85
|+.17
|+
|24.7
|28SilvrcupMet
|26
|4.20
|2.88
|3.65
|+.69
|+
|23.3
|29IntlTowerHg
|.75
|.42
|.51
|+.09
|+
|20.0
|30Envela
|16
|8.05
|5.11
|6.31
|+1.05
|+
|20.0
|31NanoViricid
|1.75
|1.05
|1.33
|+.22
|+
|19.8
|32RegHlthPrpfA
|6.00
|3.00
|4.19
|+.69
|+
|19.7
|33AcmeUnit
|13
|28.00
|21.30
|26.20
|+4.30
|+
|19.6
|34GalianoGld
|4
|.72
|.46
|.62
|+.10
|+
|19.2
|35MarygoldCos
|2.03
|1.26
|1.76
|+.26
|+
|17.3
|36LineageCell
|1.58
|1.16
|1.36
|+.19
|+
|16.2
|37MyomoInc
|.87
|.37
|.59
|+.08
|+
|15.5
|38CybinInc
|.60
|.29
|.35
|+.05
|+
|15.3
|39iShsGermSCbt
|65.63
|55.43
|62.80
|+8.21
|+
|15.0
|40CaldeoniaMn
|9
|17.58
|12.21
|14.24
|+1.84
|+
|14.8
|41Servotron
|12.30
|10.27
|12.12
|+1.56
|+
|14.7
|42MatinasBio
|.75
|.39
|.57
|+.07
|+
|14.2
|43FriedmanInds
|11
|13.38
|9.56
|11.15
|+1.36
|+
|13.9
|44iShsDenCapbt
|111.35
|96.28
|110.36
|+13.38
|+
|13.8
|45PacGEpfA
|23.00
|19.72
|22.88
|+2.70
|+
|13.4
|46OceanPwr
|.77
|.44
|.51
|+.06
|+
|12.9
|47ZedgeIncn
|5
|3.74
|1.74
|1.98
|+.22
|+
|12.5
|48TasekoM
|11
|1.90
|1.40
|1.65
|+.18
|+
|12.2
|49BiomXun
|.72
|.15
|.25
|+.03
|+
|11.4
|50CBOEGlbMk
|71
|140.56
|116.11
|139.70
|+14.23
|+11.3
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1Nuburu
|14.00
|.90
|.95
|—
|7.38
|—
|88.6
|2RaMedSysrs
|7.25
|1.26
|1.29
|—
|4.60
|—
|78.1
|3UniqueFabr
|1
|.87
|.14
|.16
|—
|.39
|—
|71.0
|4MultiWaysn
|8.65
|2.01
|2.01
|—
|4.47
|—
|69.0
|5PartsiD
|1.05
|.17
|.35
|—
|.63
|—
|64.1
|6PowrREITpfA
|16.10
|5.00
|5.40
|—
|9.20
|—
|63.0
|7ArenaGpHl
|11.18
|3.40
|4.10
|—
|6.51
|—
|61.4
|8TrinityPlace
|.98
|.28
|.31
|—
|.44
|—
|58.8
|9FrankStProp
|3.19
|1.13
|1.16
|—
|1.57
|—
|57.5
|10IDWMedia
|1.25
|.36
|.41
|—
|.53
|—
|56.4
|11FrshVineW
|1.99
|.37
|.48
|—
|.50
|—
|51.0
|12AlmadenM
|.28
|.12
|.12
|—
|.12
|—
|50.8
|13cbdMDInc
|.38
|.11
|.11
|—
|.11
|—
|50.2
|14KnowLabsn
|1.59
|.80
|.91
|—
|.69
|—
|43.1
|15BMTech
|5.75
|2.60
|3.00
|—
|2.21
|—
|42.4
|16GoldResource
|7
|1.80
|.82
|.92
|—
|.61
|—
|39.7
|17ChinaPhrmH
|.12
|.06
|.06
|—
|.03
|—
|34.4
|18UraniumEng
|4.30
|2.36
|2.61
|—
|1.27
|—
|32.7
|19SouthlndHld
|11.14
|6.89
|6.91
|—
|3.31
|—
|32.4
|20PowerREIT
|2
|5.59
|2.52
|2.68
|—
|1.27
|—
|32.2
|21Globalstar
|1.51
|.88
|.91
|—
|.42
|—
|31.9
|22CamberEnrs
|2.48
|1.20
|1.40
|—
|.62
|—
|30.7
|23VolitionRX
|2.70
|1.44
|1.70
|—
|.73
|—
|30.0
|24MAIABiotcn
|5.22
|2.12
|2.46
|—
|1.05
|—
|29.9
|25BattalionOil
|12.37
|6.11
|7.04
|—
|2.67
|—
|27.5
|26AultAllnce
|1
|.16
|.08
|.09
|—
|.03
|—
|26.8
|27USAntimony
|.50
|.35
|.36
|—
|.13
|—
|26.7
|28RingEnergy
|8
|2.54
|1.63
|1.81
|—
|.65
|—
|26.4
|29FGGrpHl
|6
|2.68
|1.72
|1.94
|—
|.68
|—
|26.0
|30Ashford
|15.55
|9.65
|10.40
|—
|3.48
|—
|25.1
|31IssuerDirect
|22
|29.20
|17.03
|18.83
|—
|6.21
|—
|24.8
|32TompkinsFncl
|10
|79.48
|57.23
|58.62
|—18.96
|—
|24.4
|33Innsuites
|1.90
|1.18
|1.27
|—
|.40
|—
|24.0
|34ParkNatl
|12
|143.11
|103.00
|108.32
|—32.43
|—
|23.0
|35BarHarbor
|9
|32.42
|23.60
|24.80
|—
|7.24
|—
|22.6
|36Cohen&Co
|9.20
|5.96
|6.49
|—
|1.85
|—
|22.2
|37BitNileHlpfD
|16.40
|10.55
|10.94
|—
|3.06
|—
|21.9
|38LoopMedian
|6.60
|4.50
|5.19
|—
|1.43
|—
|21.6
|39Polished.com
|.86
|.41
|.46
|—
|.12
|—
|20.2
|40Stereotaxis
|2.75
|1.66
|1.66
|—
|.41
|—
|19.8
|41MastchDig
|12
|14.16
|8.50
|8.83
|—
|2.18
|—
|19.8
|42CheniereEnLP
|26
|57.89
|42.96
|45.61
|—11.26
|—
|19.8
|43PlanetGreen
|.77
|.43
|.50
|—
|.12
|—
|19.7
|44GranTierrag
|2
|1.03
|.70
|.80
|—
|.19
|—
|19.1
|45Castellumn
|1.36
|.90
|1.02
|—
|.24
|—
|19.0
|46Ur-Energy
|1.40
|.82
|.93
|—
|.22
|—
|18.9
|47Pedevco
|1.19
|.80
|.90
|—
|.20
|—
|18.2
|48NightHwkBio
|1.29
|.65
|.66
|—
|.15
|—
|18.0
|49EvansBncp
|8
|40.57
|30.37
|30.85
|—
|6.54
|—
|17.5
|50MAGSilverg
|17.02
|10.97
|12.98
|—
|2.65
|—
|17.0
