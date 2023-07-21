FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
U.S. News

Drinking water in South Dakota’s 3rd largest city has an increased risk of disease, officials say

 
ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — Officials in South Dakota’s third most populous city, Aberdeen, are warning residents that their drinking water contains an elevated risk of disease.

The Aberdeen Water Works Treatment Plant experienced mechanical malfunctions in two filters used to clean water and make it drinkable for residents, resulting in “an increased chance of disease-causing organisms in the drinking water,” according to a public notice from the city, The Argus Leader reported Thursday.

The city noticed the malfunctions after a water sample taken July 10 tested at 5.35 nephelometric turbidity units — used to measure the presence of particles in water — which is more than five times the 1 NTU standard for safe drinking water in the state, according to The Argus Leader.

Other news
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at a Lewis Drug store in Sioux Falls, S.D., about efforts her state is taking to alleviate shortages of prescription drugs. (Annie Todd/The Argus Leader via AP)
South Dakota governor prods Washington to address national drug shortages
As the U.S. struggles with prescription drug shortages, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has advanced a modest plan that she hopes will prod Washington to address weaknesses in the international pharmaceutical supply chain.
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, sun shines on state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. More than 200 bills that passed during South Dakota’s nine-week legislative session are set to become law Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Erin Bormett//The Argus Leader via AP, File)
Sales tax cut, ban on gender affirming care for minors, take effect in South Dakota on Saturday
More than 200 bills that passed during South Dakota’s nine-week legislative session are set to become law Saturday.
FILE - People participate in a march in downtown Rapid City, S.D., on Feb. 14, 2019, to call attention to missing and murdered Native American women and girls. A federal judge has ruled Tuesday, May 23, 2023, that the U.S. government has a treaty obligation to support law enforcement on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, but declined for now to determine whether the Oglala Sioux Tribe is entitled to as much funding as it's seeking and ordered both sides to try to negotiate a resolution. (Ryan Hermens/Rapid City Journal via AP, File)
US has treaty duty to fund policing on Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, judge rules
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. government has a treaty obligation to support law enforcement on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, but declined for now to determine whether the Oglala Sioux Tribe is entitled to as much funding as it’s seeking.
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem delivers her budget address on Dec. 6, 2022, in the House Chambers at the State Capitol in Pierre, S.D. Noem announced Friday, May 26, 2023, that she has opened a hotline for complaints about South Dakota colleges and is calling on the state's higher education governing board to ban drag shows. (Matt Gade/Rapid City Journal via AP, File)
South Dakota governor asks college board to ban drag shows, opens hotline
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Republican Gov. Kristi Noem opened a hotline for complaints about South Dakota colleges and is calling on the state’s higher education governing board to ban drag shows, she announced Friday.

The city’s notice said it’s not necessary for residents to boil or decontaminate their water, but that people with severely compromised immune systems, infants and older people are at increased risk of getting sick and should contact their health care providers before drinking the water.

One of the two malfunctioning water filters has been repaired, while the other filter remains offline until it can be fixed, according to the notice.