College professors sue Idaho over a law that they say criminalizes classroom discussions on abortion

FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison
Voters cast their ballots during a special election for Issue 1 at the Schiller Recreation Center in German Village, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio voters are deciding whether to make their state constitution harder to amend. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Ohio Issue 1 special election
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
Willie Perry, known as DJ Casper, poses for a photo, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in Chicago. Willie Perry Jr., a Chicago disc jockey known as “DJ Casper” and creator of the iconic “Cha Cha Slide” dance, has died. He was 58. Perry was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and his wife confirmed his death Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 in a statement to WLS-TV. (James Foster/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
DJ Casper, creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ dies at 58
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot
U.S. News

College professors sue Idaho over a law that they say criminalizes classroom discussions on abortion

FILE - An attendee at Planned Parenthood's Bans Off Our Bodies rally for abortion rights holds a sign reading outside of the Idaho Statehouse in downtown Boise, Idaho, on May 14, 2022. Six university professors and two teachers’ unions are suing Idaho over a law that they say violates their First Amendment rights by criminalizing teaching and classroom discussion about pro-abortion viewpoints. (Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - An attendee at Planned Parenthood’s Bans Off Our Bodies rally for abortion rights holds a sign reading outside of the Idaho Statehouse in downtown Boise, Idaho, on May 14, 2022. Six university professors and two teachers’ unions are suing Idaho over a law that they say violates their First Amendment rights by criminalizing teaching and classroom discussion about pro-abortion viewpoints. (Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)
FILE - People march through 8th Street in downtown Boise, Idaho, on May 3, 2022, in response to the news that the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. Six university professors and two teachers’ unions are suing Idaho over a law that they say violates their First Amendment rights by criminalizing teaching and classroom discussion about pro-abortion viewpoints. (Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - People march through 8th Street in downtown Boise, Idaho, on May 3, 2022, in response to the news that the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. Six university professors and two teachers’ unions are suing Idaho over a law that they say violates their First Amendment rights by criminalizing teaching and classroom discussion about pro-abortion viewpoints. (Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)
By REBECCA BOONE
 
Share

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Six university professors and two teachers’ unions are suing Idaho over a law that they say violates their First Amendment rights by criminalizing teaching and classroom discussion about pro-abortion viewpoints.

The 2021 No Public Funds for Abortion Act prohibits state contracts or transactions with abortion providers and also bans public employees from promoting abortion, counseling in favor of abortion or referring someone to abortion services. Public employees who violate the law can be charged with misuse of public funds, a felony, and be fired, fined and ordered to pay back the funds they are accused of misusing.

The law is “simultaneously sweeping and unclear” and places a “strait jacket upon the intellectual leaders” of Idaho’s public universities, the educators, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho, wrote in the lawsuit.

The case was brought by five University of Idaho professors who teach philosophy, political science, American literature and journalism, as well as a Boise State University professor of social work. Other plaintiffs include the Idaho Federation of Teachers, which represents faculty at UI, BSU and Idaho State University, and the University of Idaho Faculty Federation.

Other news
FILE - Protesters march around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision June 24, 2022, in Phoenix. Abortion rights advocates on Aug. 8, 2023, began a push to ask Arizona voters to create a constitutional right to abortion, injecting the issue into the battleground state's volatile politics ahead of next year's election. If proponents collect enough signatures, Arizona will become the latest state to put the question of reproductive rights directly to voters, who have turned out in large numbers to support abortion rights even in conservative states. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Abortion rights advocates push for 2024 ballot initiative in Arizona
FILE - Southwest Airlines plane prepares to land at Midway International Airport, Feb. 12, 2023, in Chicago. A judge has sanctioned Southwest Airlines on Monday, Aug. 7, writing that the airline twisted his words and disregarded his order in the case of a flight attendant who claimed that she was fired for expressing her opposition to abortion. U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr said Southwest acted as if its own policy limiting what employees can say is more important than a federal law protecting religious speech. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
Judge rules that Southwest failed to follow his order in a flight attendant’s free-speech case
Iris Sidikman, harm reduction coordinator at the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, poses for a portrait beside a syringe disposal box in the clinic parking lot on Thursday, August 4, 2023, in Charleston, W.Va. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)
West Virginia’s capital officials reject abortion provider’s proposal to start syringe service

The University of Idaho and Boise State University both warned staffers last year not to refer students to abortion providers or tell them how to get emergency contraception because of the law. The law also sparked questions about the potential impact on other public employees, including journalists for public media outlets.

The educators say the law is vague and doesn’t define exactly what it means to promote or counsel in favor of abortion. As a result, one philosophy professor cut an entire module on human reproduction from her biomedical ethics course because she fears prosecution, the lawsuit states.

Others have significantly altered their course content in a variety of subjects like sociology, law, human reproduction and women in media by pulling reading materials, curtailing lectures and declining to give meaningful feedback on some student research and writing.

Earlier this year, Lewis-Clark State College officials censored several works of art from an exhibit at the school that focused on health care issues. The artists were told that the works were removed from the show because administrators feared they would run afoul of the new law.

The purpose of public universities is to foster an open and robust exchange of ideas on issues of social, legal and political importance, ACLU-Idaho wrote in the lawsuit.

“In Idaho, the legislature has determined these ideals no longer apply to academic inquiry about abortion — one of today’s most urgent social, moral, and political issues,” the ACLU wrote.

But the Idaho Family Policy Center, a conservative anti-abortion organization that helped draft and promote the law, took issue with the educators’ claims. The law aimed in part to stop university-run health care centers from prescribing abortion-inducing drugs or referring students to abortion providers, the center’s President Blaine Conzatti said in a news release.

Conzatti called the lawsuit a “baseless legal challenge.”

“The ‘No Public Funds For Abortion Act’ simply does not infringe on academic speech protected by the First Amendment, including classroom discussion on the topics related to abortion,” he said.

The educators are asking a federal judge to declare the law unconstitutional as it is applied to academic institutions, and to bar the state from enforcing it with respect to speech that promotes or counsels in favor of abortion.

REBECCA BOONE
REBECCA BOONE
Rebecca is a correspondent based in Idaho.