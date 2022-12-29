Missouri judge hands Planned Parenthood a Medicaid win

FILE - Missouri and American flags fly outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis, June 24, 2022. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, a judge rejected Missouri lawmakers' efforts to stop Planned Parenthood from receiving any public funding. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has rejected Missouri lawmaker’s effort to stop Planned Parenthood from receiving any public funding.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Cole County Judge Jon Beetem ruled Wednesday that the funding restrictions were unconstitutional.

At issue issue was a bill passed by the Republican-led Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Mike Parson in February to stop reimbursing Planned Parenthood for health care for low-income Medicaid patients.

While the state’s Medicaid program doesn’t reimburse for abortions, Planned Parenthood did seek reimbursements for other medical procedures. The group said in March , when it sued the state, that Missouri was ending reimbursements for birth control, cancer screenings, sexually transmitted disease testing and treatment, and other non-abortion care.

Yamelsie Rodríguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, celebrated the decision, which Planned Parenthood said affirmed a 2020 ruling by the Missouri Supreme Court.

“The Missouri legislature’s open disregard for precedent and state law has failed, again,” she said in a statement.

Chris Nuelle, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Post-Dispatch or The Associated Press.