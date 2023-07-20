England's Tommy Fleetwood wait to play the 18th tee on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
2023 British Open leaderboard
Josh Harris, leader of a group buying the Washington Commanders, poses with a team helmet after NFL owners voted to approve the sale in Bloomington, Minn., Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Washington Commanders sale
FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27, 2002, in Las Vegas. Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick dead at 59
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - Protesters scale a wall at the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad Thursday, July 20, 2023. Protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran stormed the embassy early Thursday, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire. (AP Photo/Ali Jabar)
Quran desecrated
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer
U.S. News

Missouri Supreme Court orders the GOP attorney general to stand down in fight over abortion costs

FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of office in Jefferson City, Mo., Jan. 3, 2023. The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday, July 20, ordered the Republican attorney general to stand down and allow an initiative petition to legalize abortion in the state to move forward. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)

FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of office in Jefferson City, Mo., Jan. 3, 2023. The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday, July 20, ordered the Republican attorney general to stand down and allow an initiative petition to legalize abortion in the state to move forward. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By SUMMER BALLENTINE
 
Share

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Republican attorney general to stand down and allow an initiative petition to legalize abortion in the state to move forward.

Supreme Court judges unanimously affirmed a lower court’s decision that Attorney General Andrew Bailey must approve the cost estimate provided by the auditor, despite Bailey’s insistence that the cost to taxpayers of restoring abortion rights could be as much as a million times higher than what the auditor found.

Because Bailey refused to approve Republican Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick’s cost estimate, the secretary of state has not been able to give the amendment his stamp of approval that is needed for supporters to begin gathering voter signatures to put it on the ballot in 2024.

Other news
FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of office in Jefferson City, Mo., Jan. 3, 2023. A constitutional amendment to restore abortion rights in Missouri will move forward after a judge on Tuesday, June 20, broke a standoff between Bailey and the Missouri's state auditor that had halted the process. The auditor estimates that allowing abortions once again could cost local governments at least $51,000. Bailey says the measure would cost between $12 billion and $51 billion. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)
Missouri Supreme Court weighs fate of amendment to restore abortion rights
Whether Missouri voters get a chance to weigh in on legalizing abortion is now up to state Supreme Court judges.
File - Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., during a Senate Rules Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Southwest Airlines said Monday, July 17, 2023, it added former U.S. Senator Blunt, to its board of directors. Blunt, 73, spent 14 years in the U.S. House of Representatives and served in the Senate from 2011 until leaving office in January as the fourth-ranking Republican. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Southwest Airlines adds former Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri to its board of directors
Southwest Airlines is adding a former Republican senator to its board of directors. Southwest said Monday that Roy Blunt, who represented Missouri in the Senate and before that the U.S.
FILE - Missouri Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, shakes hands with a fellow lawmaker as she enters the House chamber to hear the State of the State address, Jan. 18, 2023, in Jefferson City, Mo. May is running for U.S. Senate in Missouri, she announced Tuesday, July 11, in her hometown. The St. Louis Democrat is vying for the Democratic nomination against St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell and Marine veteran Lucas Kunce. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Democratic Missouri lawmaker May enters race for US Sen. Hawley’s seat
Democratic state Sen. Karla May is running for U.S. Senate in Missouri. May launched her campaign for Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley’s seat Tuesday in St. Louis.
FILE - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address on Jan. 18, 2023, in Jefferson City, Mo. Parson on Friday, June 30, 2023, signed a close to $52 billion state budget that includes billions of dollars in funding to expand Interstate 70 across the state but also cuts roughly $555 million in spending that lawmakers wanted. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Missouri’s Parson signs laws for new moms’ health care, ban on texting while driving
Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson has signed legislation to extend health care for new mothers and prohibit handheld phone use while driving.

In Thursday’s Supreme Court order, judges found that Bailey’s stonewalling meant plaintiff Anna Fitz-James, who was represented by the ACLU of Missouri, lost out on nearly 100 days she could have been collecting signatures.

“Until the official ballot title is certified – a critical step being held up solely by the Attorney General’s unjustified refusal to act – Fitz-James cannot challenge that title in circuit court or circulate her petitions,” judges wrote. “Fitz-James’s constitutional right of initiative petition is being obstructed, and the deadline for submitting signed petitions draws nearer every day.”

ACLU of Missouri Executive Director Luz María Henríquezi in a statement applauded the decision but added that “it is clear that some who hold office will not hesitate to trample the constitution if it advances their personal interests and political beliefs.”

The Supreme Court’s order means the amendment can now move forward in the process.

“We disagree with the Court’s decision, as we believe Missourians deserve to know how much this amendment would cost the state,” attorney general’s office spokeswoman Madeline Sieren said. “But we will respect the Court’s order.”

The proposed amendment would enshrine in the constitution the individual right to make decisions about abortion, childbirth and birth control.

Abortion-rights supporters proposed the amendment after the state banned nearly all abortions when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer. The state now allows exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for cases of rape or incest.

Fitzpatrick’s office in March found that the proposal would have no known impact on state funds and an estimated cost of at least $51,000 annually in reduced local tax revenues, although “opponents estimate a potentially significant loss to state revenue.”

Bailey said that the cost estimate was so low it would bias voters and told Fitzpatrick to change it. He argued the state could lose $12.5 billion in Medicaid funding and $51 billion in annual tax revenue because of fewer births.

Fitzpatrick refused to change his estimate.

After the ruling, Fitzpatrick said he will vote against the amendment if it gets on the ballot.

“However my personal stance cannot compromise the duty my office has to provide a fair assessment of their cost to the state,” he said in a statement. “I want to thank the court for protecting a process that had worked for decades without controversy and will now continue to provide Missourians with the impartial information they are entitled to when they go to vote.”