- AP Top News
- U.S. News
- World NewsRussia-Ukraine warAfricaAsia PacificAustraliaEuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East
- PoliticsPresident BidenElection coverageCongressSupreme Court
- SportsNBANFLNHLMLBTennis
- EntertainmentFilm reviewsMoviesMusicTelevisionFashion
- BusinessU.S. economyFinancial markets
- Videos
- Technology
- HealthCOVID-19
- MoreAP InvestigationsClimate and environmentOdditiesPhotographyTravelScienceAP Fact CheckLifestyleReligionPress Releases
Related topics
- Abortion
- Politics
- Bristol
- Virginia state government
- Tennessee state government
- Texas state government
- Washington
- Washington state government
- New Mexico state government
- Kentucky state government
- Iowa state government
- Nebraska state government
- Louisiana state government
- west virginia state government
- Ohio state government
- Virginia
- Videos
- Linda Mashburn
- Debra Mehaffey
- Chris Hess
- National
Twin U.S. cities divided on abortion access
March 3, 2023 GMT
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.