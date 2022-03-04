New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves

Colorado moves to protect abortions in state law

FILE - Colorado state Sen. Julie Gonzalez, D-Denver, introduces Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren at a campaign rally on Feb. 23, 2020, in Denver. Gonzalez has joined forces with two other Colorado lawmakers to introduce a bill to codify reproductive autonomy in state law including decisions about contraception and pregnancy.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
FILE - Colorado state Sen. Julie Gonzalez, D-Denver, introduces Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren at a campaign rally on Feb. 23, 2020, in Denver. Gonzalez has joined forces with two other Colorado lawmakers to introduce a bill to codify reproductive autonomy in state law including decisions about contraception and pregnancy.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
FILE - Colorado Governor Jared Polis, back left, and Colorado Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, back right, listen as Majority Leader Daneya Esgar speaks during a news conference on the west steps of the State Capitol about legislative plans for the upcoming session in this file photograph taken Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Denver, Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
FILE - Colorado Governor Jared Polis, back left, and Colorado Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, back right, listen as Majority Leader Daneya Esgar speaks during a news conference on the west steps of the State Capitol about legislative plans for the upcoming session in this file photograph taken Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Denver, Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Patty Nieberg
 
DENVER (AP) — Colorado is among several states attempting to secure the right to abortion as the future of Roe v. Wade hangs in the air after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed a conflicting Texas ban on abortion as early as six weeks.

The Colorado bill introduced Thursday would codify reproductive autonomy in state law, including decisions about contraception and pregnancy. The measure would also establish that a fertilized egg, embryo or fetus does not have rights under state law.

“In a world in which Roe v. Wade falls, we want to make it clear that regardless of what happens at the Supreme Court that access to abortion care in Colorado is protected,” said Democratic state Sen. Julie Gonzales, adding that the Colorado bill is a direct response to the new Texas law and the Supreme Court’s hearing of a Mississippi case that would overrule Roe and prevent states from banning abortion before viability, which is around 24 weeks of pregnancy when a fetus can survive outside the womb.

The new Texas law bans abortion once cardiac activity is detected — typically around six weeks into a pregnancy. There are no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

If the measure passes the Legislature, House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar said there would also need to be a constitutional ballot initiative to secure abortion access in the state constitution if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court.

Several southern states have also targeted abortion pills, passing measures restricting access after a decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The agency ended a federal rule in December requiring pregnant people to pick up abortion-inducing medication in person and instead allow for prescriptions through an online consultation and the pills by mail.

A handful of Colorado Republican abortion-limiting bills introduced this legislative session failed in the Democratic-controlled legislature. Some of the measures included banning abortions, allowing legal action against abortion patients and providers and establishing a registry of abortion-receiving patients.

Gonzales called the measure “affirmative and proactive” by safeguarding the state’s abortion access and reproductive health care.

Attempts to ban abortion in the state via ballot measures have been defeated several times by Colorado voters since 2008.

“We know that it is time now with what we’re seeing across the country in other state legislatures and what were seeing could possibly happen with the Supreme Court later this year — we want to simply make sure that this fundamental right to health care is in our statutes,” Esgar said.

Nieberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues.