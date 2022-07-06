New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves

NC governor signs executive order protecting abortion access

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signs an executive order designed to protect abortion rights in the state at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The order in part prevents the extradition of a woman who receives an abortion in North Carolina but may live in another state where the procedure is barred. (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson).
1 of 2 | 

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signs an executive order designed to protect abortion rights in the state at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The order in part prevents the extradition of a woman who receives an abortion in North Carolina but may live in another state where the procedure is barred. (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson).
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, before signing an executive order designed to protect abortion rights in the state. The order in part prevents the extradition of a woman who receives an abortion in North Carolina but may live in another state where the procedure is barred. (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson)
2 of 2 | 

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, before signing an executive order designed to protect abortion rights in the state. The order in part prevents the extradition of a woman who receives an abortion in North Carolina but may live in another state where the procedure is barred. (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson)
By Hannah Schoenbaum
 
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Wednesday shielding out-of-state abortion patients from extradition and prohibiting state agencies under his control from assisting other states’ prosecutions of those who travel for the procedure.

Cooper joined a growing number of Democratic governors seeking to offer sanctuary in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning abortion protections.

In announcing the executive order, Cooper said he would use his authority over extradition warrants to protect providers and their patients from states that could punish residents who cross state lines to seek abortions. His executive order instructs Cabinet agencies not to comply with law enforcement agencies from other states pursuing information about abortion patients in North Carolina.

Other news
Smoke rises from the Diamond Fire that has burned over 2,500 acres, causing mandatory evacuations Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Over 1,000 evacuees return to Arizona homes with brush fire now 30% contained
More than 1,000 people have returned to their homes in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale after firefighters declared a brush fire to be 30% contained.
FILE - US soldiers, part of the peacekeeping mission in Kosovo KFOR guard a municipal building in the town of Leposavic, northern Kosovo, on May 29, 2023. The European Union has summoned the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo for emergency talks on Thursday June 22, 2023 to try to bring an end to a series of violent clashes near their border that is fueling fears of a return to open conflict. (AP Photo/Marjan Vucetic, File)
Kosovo’s prime minister offers to hold new elections in tense Serb-majority municipalities
Kosovo’s prime minister is offering to hold new mayoral elections in four Serb-majority municipalities in an effort to defuse tensions with neighboring Serbia that flared anew last month.
FILE - Gerald Groff, a former postal worker whose case will be argued before the Supreme Court, stands during a television interview near a "Now Hiring" sign posted at the roadside at the United State Postal Service, March 8, 2023, in Quarryville, Pa. The Supreme Court on Thursday, June 29, used the case of a Christian mailman who didn't want to work Sundays to solidify protections for workers who are religious. In a unanimous decision the justices made clear that workers who ask for religious accommodations, such as taking the Sabbath off, should get them unless their employers show doing so would result in “substantial increased costs” to the business. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Supreme Court solidifies protections for workers who ask for religious accommodations
The Supreme Court is using the case of a Christian mailman who didn’t want to work Sundays to solidify protections for workers who are religious.
FILE - A truck drives past cases of beer at the Budejovicky Budvar brewery in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Monday, March 11, 2019. Budvar, the Czech brewer that has been in a long legal dispute with U.S. beer giant Anheuser-Busch over use of the Budweiser brand, registered a fall in its 2022 net profit and exports due to Russia’s war in Ukraine and high inflation driven by soaring energy prices. Budejovicky Budvar NP, a 127-year-old state-owned brewery, said Thursday June 29, 2023, its net profit reached almost 201 million Czech crowns ($9.3 million) in 2022, more than 40% down from the previous year. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)
Czech brewer Budvar’s 2022 net profit is 40% down due to Russia’s war in Ukraine and high inflation
The Czech brewer Budvar, which has been embroiled in a long legal dispute with U.S. beer giant Anheuser-Busch over the use of the Budweiser brand, has registered a fall in its 2022 net profit and exports.

“This order will help protect North Carolina doctors and nurses and their patients from cruel, right-wing, criminal laws passed by other states,” Cooper said Wednesday at a news conference alongside Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson.

State agencies under Cooper’s control are prohibited from requiring a pregnant employee to travel to a state that restricts abortion access. Cooper also directed the Department of Public Safety to enforce a state law prohibiting any person from obstructing access to an abortion clinic or other health care facility.

Abortions are legal in North Carolina until fetal viability, which typically falls between 24 and 28 weeks of pregnancy. An abortion can be still performed after fetal viability when there is a medical emergency that could result in the pregnant person’s likely death.

Standing with several state legislative candidates, Cooper warned the midterm elections will be crucial in preserving abortion access, as his veto power could be nullified by a Republican supermajority. Republicans are currently three seats shy of a supermajority in the House and two seats shy in the Senate.

“People throughout the Southeast rely on North Carolina as an access point,” Johnson said. “Without Gov. Cooper’s help, without his veto, access for people in North Carolina and South Carolina, Tennessee and the entire region would be devastated.”

North Carolina Values Coalition Executive Director Tami Fitzgerald, who opposes abortion, called the executive order an “election year stunt, contrived to scare women.” She pointed out that state abortion laws have not changed since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade on June 24.

Cooper, on a Friday call with President Joe Biden and eight other Democratic governors, said North Carolina abortion clinics have already seen an influx of out-of-state patients since the Supreme Court ruling.

Planned Parenthood clinics in North Carolina are scheduled to perform abortions for nearly 200 out-of-state patients this week, comprising one-third of their scheduled appointments, Dr. Katherine Farris of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic said at the press conference. She expects those numbers to increase in the coming weeks.

North Carolina law states it is the governor’s “duty” to arrest and deliver any person charged in another state “with treason, felony or other crime, who has fled from justice and is found in this state.” The executive order says state law gives the governor discretionary authority over whether to fulfill demands of extradition.

Hannah Schoenbaum
Hannah Schoenbaum
Schoenbaum covers government and politics in North Carolina.