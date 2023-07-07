Chinese Premier Li Qiang, right, shakes hands with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)
Yellen visits China
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti)
Photos: 500 days in Ukraine
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Wembanyama — Spears
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
Texas gunman gets 90 life sentences
U.S. News

Wisconsin judge: Lawsuit to repeal abortion ban can continue

By TODD RICHMOND
 
Share

MADISON, Wis. (AP) —

A judge refused Friday to toss out a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s 174-year-old abortion ban, keeping the case inching toward the state Supreme Court in a state where debate over abortion rights has taken center stage.

Wisconsin lawmakers enacted statutes outlawing abortion in all cases except to save the mother’s life in 1849, a year after Wisconsin became a state. The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion had nullified the ban, but legislators never repealed it. Then, the high court’s decision last June to overturn Roe v. Wade reactivated the statutes.

Other news
This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus. (AP Photo)
A drone strike in Syria kills 1 militant with Islamic State links, wounds a passerby
A paramedic group and an opposition war monitor say a drone strike believed to have been carried out by the U.S.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform live at British Summer Time Hyde Park in London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Springsteen has mortality on his mind but celebration in his songs at London show
Bruce Springsteen has avoided a repeat of having his microphone unplugged at Hyde Park by easily beating a late-night curfew at a London show.
FILE - Hamas police officer stands guard amid the rubble of the Yazegi residential building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Israel's army announced Friday, July 7, 2023, that it has disciplined five officers, but would not file criminal charges, for their actions during Israel's 2021 war in the Gaza Strip — a conflict in which human rights advocates say Israel committed war crimes. (AP Photo/Adel Hana, File)
Israeli army disciplines soldiers for actions during 2021 Gaza war but will not take criminal action
The Israeli army says it has disciplined five officers for their actions during a 2021 war in the Gaza Strip, but they will not face any criminal charges.
FILE - A tennis player casts a shadow on the clay court of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 2, 2019. Tennis appears set to follow the path of golf and other sports by doing business with Saudi Arabia and its $650 billion sovereign wealth fund. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
Saudi money could be headed to tennis next. Is it about sportswashing, women’s rights or both?
Tennis appears set to follow the path of golf and other sports by doing business with Saudi Arabia and its $650 billion sovereign wealth fund.

The state’s Democratic attorney general, Josh Kaul, has vowed to restore abortion access. He filed a lawsuit in Dane County days after Roe v. Wade was overturned, seeking to repeal the ban. Kaul argues that the ban is too old to enforce and that a 1985 law that permits abortions before a fetus can survive outside the womb supersedes the ban. Three doctors later joined the lawsuit as plaintiffs, saying they fear being prosecuted for performing abortions.

Kaul has named district attorneys in the three counties where abortion clinics operated until the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade as defendants. One of them, Sheboygan County’s Republican district attorney, Joel Urmanski, filed a motion seeking to dismiss the case in December.

Urmanski maintains that it’s a stretch to argue that the ban is so old it can no longer be enforced and that the 1985 law and the ban complement each other. Since the newer law outlaws abortions post-viability, it simply gives prosecutors another charging option, he contends.

Kaul’s attorneys have countered that the two laws are in conflict and doctors need to know where they stand.

Dane County Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper explained in a written ruling denying Urmanski’s dismissal motion that the 1849 ban makes killing fetuses by assaulting or battering the mother illegal and doesn’t apply to consensual abortion. That means the doctor plaintiffs could ultimately win a declaration that they can’t be prosecuted for performing abortions and hence the case should continue, Schlipper wrote.

Andrew Phillips and Jacob Curtis, two of Urmanski’s attorneys, didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment on the decision.

The ruling means that the lawsuit will continue in Schlipper’s courtroom. Regardless of how the judge ultimately rules, the case carries so much weight for the future of the state that it almost certainly will rise to the state Supreme Court, which is exactly where Democrats want it.

Liberal justices will control the court with a 4-3 majority after progressive Janet Protasiewicz is sworn in on Aug. 1. She stopped short on the campaign trail of saying how she would rule on a challenge to the 1849 ban but said repeatedly she supports abortion rights.