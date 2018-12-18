Saints-Panthers Stats
|New Orleans
|3
|3
|0
|6—12
|Carolina
|7
|0
|0
|2—
|9
Car_Manhertz 50 pass from McCaffrey (Catanzaro kick), 4:02.
NO_FG Lutz 46, 2:16.
NO_FG Lutz 24, 9:56.
NO_Kamara 16 run (pass failed), 12:12.
A_74,188.
___
|NO
|Car
|First downs
|21
|13
|Total Net Yards
|346
|247
|Rushes-yards
|32-155
|23-98
|Passing
|191
|149
|Punt Returns
|2-13
|1-1
|Kickoff Returns
|1-50
|1-26
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-29
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-35-1
|17-30-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-12
|4-32
|Punts
|4-42.0
|6-39.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|9-80
|4-48
|Time of Possession
|35:09
|24:51
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 14-67, Ingram 12-63, T.Hill 1-17, Line 2-6, Lewis 1-4, Brees 2-(minus 2). Carolina, McCaffrey 15-53, Moore 1-22, C.Newton 5-15, Samuel 2-8.
PASSING_New Orleans, Brees 23-35-1-203. Carolina, C.Newton 16-29-1-131, McCaffrey 1-1-0-50.
RECEIVING_New Orleans, M.Thomas 7-49, Kamara 7-36, Kirkwood 2-40, J.Hill 2-24, Tr.Smith 2-15, Ingram 2-11, Watson 1-28. Carolina, McCaffrey 8-67, Wright 3-21, I.Thomas 2-14, Moore 2-12, Manhertz 1-50, Samuel 1-17.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.