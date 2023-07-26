ACC divisional play is gone. That means a different challenge for Pittsburgh

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Pittsburgh defensive back M.J. Devonshire made sure Wednesday to wear his 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference championship ring — bulky and hard to miss as it enveloped much of his right pinky finger.

Same goes for Pat Narduzzi.

“Nobody reminded me to bring my ring today,” the Panthers’ coach said during the league’s “ACC Kickoff” preseason media days.

The Panthers’ title run two years ago marked a rare bit of success for the old Coastal Division. Pitt was the only team from that topsy-turvy division to win the ACC title game against the Atlantic Division winner since 2010.

But with the league having eliminated divisions this fall, the path to contention figures to be much different.

“I think it will be because if it’s the Coastal compared to (the Atlantic), they had to beat Clemson,” Pitt offensive lineman Matt Goncalves said. “But our (division), it was up for grabs every time. So now I feel like it definitely could be more of a competition getting into that championship game for sure.”

Pittsburgh beat Wake Forest in the 2021 title game, marking the end of perennial power Clemson’s six-year run atop the league. Still, the Panthers won that year’s regular-season meeting with the Tigers, who returned to the Atlantic and ACC summit last year.

That’s why Narduzzi dismisses the notion things will be tougher for teams in the former Coastal Division, which had every team win the division at least once after 2013.

“You took care of business,” Narduzzi said. “When you are in the Atlantic or in the Coastal Division, pretty much you have to beat Clemson to get there, correct?”

MOM’S ADVICE

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard’s strong debut as the full-time starter is a big reason why the Blue Devils won nine games in coach Mike Elko’s first season.

Just don’t think that means his mother, Heather, is going to go easier on him.

Riley has talked about how they had maintained a tradition since high school for her to bash him a bit so he stays humble and motivated. That includes Riley Leonard wearing a blue bracelet with white lettering proclaiming “You suck.”

Sporting that bracelet on his left wrist Wednesday, Leonard said the tradition included getting ready for the ACC Kickoff interviews. She called Tuesday night, then texted him Wednesday not to mess up.

“I could pull out the text right now, it’s pretty funny,” he said, adding: “It’s always good to have a tradition.”

MATCHING LOOKS

Virginia Tech tight end Nick Gallo wasn’t trying to pull off his own version of coach Brent Pry’s sartorial flair. He did a good job of it all the same.

Gallo and Pry both wore the Hokies’ school colors for their interviews: a maroon suit, white dress shirt and orange tie.

“He copied me,” the second-year coach yelled.

So how did it happen?

Gallo said a recent tailoring session offered numerous design options, but the maroon suit was a had-to-have choice. So was the orange tie, though he knew he was running the risk of an item-for-item match with Pry.

“The other ties, I wasn’t crazy about,” said Gallo, who wore a Hokies logo lapel pin. “So I picked this one. We came out of our rooms this morning, we saw each other and we just started laughing.”

MOVING FORWARD, NOT ON

Virginia’s first season under Tony Elliott abruptly ended in tragedy after the shooting death of three players, which led the school to call off its last two games. Receivers Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. and linebacker D’Sean Perry were killed in the November shooting, while running back Mike Hollins was wounded.

Elliott said his returning players have “accepted the challenge” that comes with returning to the sport.

“They understood that they have a responsibility to Lavel, Devin, and D’Sean to move forward in the right way, not moving on,” Elliott said. “There’s a difference. That was a big message within the program is we’re not moving on. We’re never going to forget this. We’re not going to put this to the side and act like it didn’t happen.

“Unfortunately for us, it’s our new normal. It’s a part of our lives and will be a part of our lives forever, and we’ll constantly be reminded of it.”

UP NEXT

The ACC Kickoff concludes Thursday with a final wave of teams: Clemson, Boston College, North Carolina, North Carolina State and Wake Forest.

