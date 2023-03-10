Clemson runs away from NC State, 80-54 in ACC quarterfinal

North Carolina State players Jarkel Joiner (1), Jack Clark (5) and D.J. Burns Jr. (30) sit on the bench late during the second half of their loss to Clemson in an NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Ian Schieffelin and PJ Hall each scored 15 points and Clemson pulled away from North Carolina State in the second half to earn an 80-54 victory in a quarterfinal game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

Clemson (23-9), the No. 3 seed, will face second-seeded Virginia in the second of Friday night’s semifinal match-ups.

NC State got off to a strong start and held a nine-point lead midway through the first half, 20-11. The Tigers roared back to take a 39-36 lead at intermission. Chase Hunter hit three straight jumpers to get Clemson started in the second half and the Tigers outscored the Wolfpack 41-18 over the final 20 minutes.

From the midway point of the first half, Clemson scored two points for every point its defense allowed, outscoring the Wolfpack 69-34.

Hall gave Clemson a double-digit lead with a jumper midway through the second half to take a 57-46 lead. Brevin Galloway and Schieffelin hit back-to-back 3-pointers as the Tigers went on a 12-0 run and closed out the game on a 25-8 scoring binge.

Hunter finished with 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Clemson. Hunter Tyson contributed a double-double, scoring 10 points and pulling down 12 rebounds to key the Tigers’ 41-28 dominance on the boards.

D.J. Burns Jr. paced NC State (23-10) with 12 points. Terquavion Smith scored 11 points and Jack Clark and Jarkel Joiner each added 10.

