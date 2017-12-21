Helicopter called for 1-vehicle crash on I-79 South in Washington County
A medical helicopter was responding to a rollover crash on Interstate 79 in Washington County early Wednesday morning.
The one-vehicle accident happened on I-79 South in the area of milemarker 46, between Southpointe and Canonsburg. It was reported around 4:18 a.m.
There was only one person in the vehicle.
The highway remained open and there were no lane restrictions, a Washington County 911 dispatcher said.
Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.