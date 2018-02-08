FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

‘Driving Without Distractions’ program scheduled in Marshall

 
Share

A Marshall Township mother has joined forces with the Northern Regional Police Department to try to ensure other families don’t have to suffer as her family has after losing her son in a car accident.

Michelle Johnson and the police department have already hosted two “Driving Without Distractions” programs in Pine and Bradford Woods and will hold one more March 14, at the Marshall Township Community Center in Wexford. The workshops are free and are intended for both teens and their parents.

“Inattentive and distracted driving have become an epidemic and I thought if I could share my story, maybe I can empower others to make better decisions,” said Johnson, whose son, Connor, was killed seven years ago. “Partnering with law enforcement is a nice way to do it because it helps folks get in front of police officers before they have to.”

Other news
FILE - A Bally Sports logo is on a dugout wall during a spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Stadium, March 4, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday, May 31. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, FIle)
Diamond Sports, Arizona Diamondbacks postpone court hearing scheduled for Thursday
Diamond Sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks have postponed their federal bankruptcy court hearing scheduled for Thursday.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Keller cruises through 6, the Pirates score 5 in 7th to rout the Padres 7-1
Mitch Keller allowed one run in six innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored five times in the seventh to rout the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Judge plays catch in first baseball activity since hurting toe on June 3
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played catch before a game at Oakland in the AL MVP’s first baseball activity since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3.
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, right, celebrates with Brandon Belt after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Springer sparks 6-hit, 4-double 1st inning and Blue Jays beat Giants 6-1
George Springer hit the first of four Toronto Blue Jays doubles in a five-run first inning in a 6-1 victory over San Francisco that stopped the Giants’ 10-game road winning streak.

One reason it’s important to have parents along, Johnson said, is because children follow their examples and can learn their bad behaviors. After Connor was killed, she said, she had to examine her own habits and think of what her two other children might be witnessing.

“That’s when I realized I was answering the phone with them in the car with me and putting on makeup and those things needed to stop immediately,” she said.

NRPD Capt. John Sicilia said that while Johnson shares her family’s story, the officers are there to answer questions about the laws and state restrictions on young drivers. He said that accidents and traffic violations involving distracted driving are a concern.

“You drive down the road and you can’t go maybe two or three cars without seeing someone looking at their phone,” he said. “We’re trying to address that as much as we can with traffic enforcement, but we’re also trying to get the message out there prior to people having accidents or violations. This program is great for educating kids about what really happens, and there are consequences for your actions. That’s first and foremost. At the point where we’re issuing a citation or taking an accident report, we’re too late.”

Johnson said that in addition to sharing a story that parents and kids can relate to, they also talk about what teens can do both as drivers and passengers to ensure a safe ride.

“We do try to make it a positive environment,” she said. “I talk about things like you can set your playlist, adjust the volume, get your Chapstick out of your purse and take a drink of water all before you put your car in drive,” she said. “It’s not illegal to drink a pop or eat a sandwich in the car, but choosing to do that can be a deadly decision. These things are all choices.”

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.