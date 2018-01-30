No leak, but one injury in fuel truck crash on Route 711 in Fairfield Township

Authorities say there was no fuel leak Monday when a car collided with a fuel truck along Route 711 in Fairfield Township.

The accident occurred about 9 a.m. near Mt. View Road, according to Westmoreland County dispatch reports.

Paramedics took one person to Excela Health Latrobe hospital after the crash.

State police in Greensburg are investigating, but no report was available yet.

