Fineview man gets prison time for fatal 2015 hit and run

A man will spend at least three years in prison for the 2015 fatal hit and run that left a man dead on a North Side street, an Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge ruled Wednesday.

David Anderson, 66, was convicted during a bench trial earlier this year of accidents involving death or personal injury and reckless endangerment. He’d been free on bond since the May 30 conviction. President Judge Jeffrey A. Manning sentenced him to 3 to 6 years in prison.

Anderson was driving along Felderal Street Extension on Dec. 20, 2015, when he struck 64-year-old Gregory Simpson and two parked vehicles and kept driving. Simpson died Feb. 1, 2016.

When Anderson was arrested six months later, he told police he’d been drinking vodka and orange juice at a Shadeland Avenue bar and didn’t remember the night of the hit and run. He told police he’d blacked out and, upon seeing the damage to his Chevy truck the next day, assumed he’d struck another vehicle.

Anderson claimed he’d been unaware he struck a pedestrian.