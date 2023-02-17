Florida man sentenced in New Mexico pile-up that killed 4

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Florida man who New Mexico authorities say drove recklessly before causing a pile-up that killed four people has been sentenced.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico announced Thursday that 50-year-old Alexis Riego, of Merritt Island, Florida, received a sentence of five years and 10 months for the 2019 crash.

He will then serve three years of supervised release.

A federal jury convicted him in September of four counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Riego was driving a commercial vehicle on Sept. 7, 2019 when he crashed into a line of cars in a construction zone on Interstate 40 near the Laguna Pueblo, according to court documents. The crash caused a six-car pile-up. Besides the four fatalities, two others were injured.

Prosecutors say Riego was speeding and using his cellphone. They say Riego was video chatting at the time.