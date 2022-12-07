AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

    By The Associated PressDecember 7, 2022 GMT

    Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points, and previous ranking.

    Class 4A

    School W-L Pts Prv
    1. Hersey (3) 9-1 63 2
    2. Benet (2) 5-2 62 1
    3. Fremd (1) 9-0 60 4
    4. Bolingbrook (1) 9-0 47 T6
    5. Loyola 5-1 36 3
    6. O'Fallon 7-1 30 T6
    (tie) Kenwood 8-0 30 8
    8. Normal Community 7-0 12 NR
    9. Lyons 7-1 11 10
    10. Geneva 6-2 9 9

    Others receiving votes: Barrington 7. Lincoln Way West 6. Stevenson 3. York 2. Naperville North 2. Libertyville 2. Hononegah 2. Alton 1.

    Class 3A

    School W-L Pts Prv
    1. Nazareth (7) 6-1 70 1
    2. Carmel 7-1 61 2
    3. Peoria Notre Dame 8-0 49 3
    4. Washington 6-0 46 5
    5. Montini 6-1 40 4
    6. Lincoln 9-0 30 8
    (tie) Deerfield 9-0 30 7
    8. Peoria Central 7-2 24 3
    9. Galesburg 8-1 19 NR
    10. Geneseo 6-1 9 6

    Others receiving votes: Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 2. Highland 1. Hyde Park 1. Rochester 1. Rockford Boylan 1. Oak Forest 1.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Class 2A

    School W-L Pts Prv
    1. Quincy Notre Dame (7) 8-1 79 1
    2. Fieldcrest (1) 9-0 73 2
    3. Stillman Valley 9-0 56 4
    4. Chicago (Noble Street Butler) 8-2 54 3
    5. Byron 6-0 40 T6
    6. Teutopolis 5-1 38 5
    7. Princeton 7-0 37 T6
    8. Paris 7-0 21 8
    9. Winnebago 6-1 10 NR
    10. Canton 6-4 7 10

    Others receiving votes: Althoff Catholic 5. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 5. Monmouth-Roseville 4. Sherrard 3. Hamilton County 2. Tolono Unity 2. Staunton 1. Knoxville 1. Peotone 1. Pana 1.

    Class 1A

    School W-L Pts Prv
    1. Galena (6) 8-0 78 1
    2. Okawville (2) 6-0 73 2
    3. Neoga 9-0 58 T4
    4. Mendon Unity 8-1 53 3
    5. Havana 9-0 51 T4
    6. Tuscola 8-0 44 6
    7. Effingham St. Anthony 9-0 34 7
    8. Christopher 8-0 18 T9
    9. Brimfield 7-2 10 T9
    10. Orangeville 6-1 9 8

    Others receiving votes: Altamont 5. Waterloo Gibault 4. Chicago Morgan Park Academy 1. Brown County 1. Carrollton 1.

    ———
    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.