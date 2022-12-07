Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points, and previous ranking.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Hersey (3)
|9-1
|63
|2
|2. Benet (2)
|5-2
|62
|1
|3. Fremd (1)
|9-0
|60
|4
|4. Bolingbrook (1)
|9-0
|47
|T6
|5. Loyola
|5-1
|36
|3
|6. O'Fallon
|7-1
|30
|T6
|(tie) Kenwood
|8-0
|30
|8
|8. Normal Community
|7-0
|12
|NR
|9. Lyons
|7-1
|11
|10
|10. Geneva
|6-2
|9
|9
Others receiving votes: Barrington 7. Lincoln Way West 6. Stevenson 3. York 2. Naperville North 2. Libertyville 2. Hononegah 2. Alton 1.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Nazareth (7)
|6-1
|70
|1
|2. Carmel
|7-1
|61
|2
|3. Peoria Notre Dame
|8-0
|49
|3
|4. Washington
|6-0
|46
|5
|5. Montini
|6-1
|40
|4
|6. Lincoln
|9-0
|30
|8
|(tie) Deerfield
|9-0
|30
|7
|8. Peoria Central
|7-2
|24
|3
|9. Galesburg
|8-1
|19
|NR
|10. Geneseo
|6-1
|9
|6
Others receiving votes: Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 2. Highland 1. Hyde Park 1. Rochester 1. Rockford Boylan 1. Oak Forest 1.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Quincy Notre Dame (7)
|8-1
|79
|1
|2. Fieldcrest
|(1)
|9-0
|73
|2
|3. Stillman Valley
|9-0
|56
|4
|4. Chicago (Noble Street Butler)
|8-2
|54
|3
|5. Byron
|6-0
|40
|T6
|6. Teutopolis
|5-1
|38
|5
|7. Princeton
|7-0
|37
|T6
|8. Paris
|7-0
|21
|8
|9. Winnebago
|6-1
|10
|NR
|10. Canton
|6-4
|7
|10
Others receiving votes: Althoff Catholic 5. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 5. Monmouth-Roseville 4. Sherrard 3. Hamilton County 2. Tolono Unity 2. Staunton 1. Knoxville 1. Peotone 1. Pana 1.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Galena (6)
|8-0
|78
|1
|2. Okawville (2)
|6-0
|73
|2
|3. Neoga
|9-0
|58
|T4
|4. Mendon Unity
|8-1
|53
|3
|5. Havana
|9-0
|51
|T4
|6. Tuscola
|8-0
|44
|6
|7. Effingham St. Anthony
|9-0
|34
|7
|8. Christopher
|8-0
|18
|T9
|9. Brimfield
|7-2
|10
|T9
|10. Orangeville
|6-1
|9
|8
Others receiving votes: Altamont 5. Waterloo Gibault 4. Chicago Morgan Park Academy 1. Brown County 1. Carrollton 1.
|———