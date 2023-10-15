Israel-Hamas war
Aces star guard Chelsea Gray injured in fourth quarter against Liberty

New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu, right, defends Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu, right, defends Las Vegas Aces’ Chelsea Gray during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon talks to Chelsea Gray (12) and Jackie Young (0) during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series against the New York Liberty, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon talks to Chelsea Gray (12) and Jackie Young (0) during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series against the New York Liberty, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By DOUG FEINBERG
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Las Vegas Aces may be without star guard Chelsea Gray for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals after she was injured Sunday.

Gray left midway through the fourth quarter of Las Vegas’ 87-73 loss to New York with what coach Becky Hammon said was probably a foot injury. Gray had to be helped back to the locker room and appeared to be in pain.

“I can’t give you an update, I’ll let you know when we know,” Hammon said in the postgame press conference.

Las Vegas was already short-handed with Candace Parker still recovering from foot surgery she had in late July. The Aces lead the best-of-five series 2-1.

The 2022 WNBA Finals MVP scored 11 points before getting hurt. She was battling Breanna Stewart in the post when she appeared to get injured. Gray came up hobbling, but remained in the game as play continued. She missed a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession. A few seconds later, Hammon took a timeout to get the guard out of the game.

“I didn’t see what happened. I hope she’s ok,” said Stewart.

If Gray can’t play in Game 4 on Wednesday night, Hammon has faith in her other guards.

“Shuffle (Kelsey Plum) over and Jackie (Young) gets some duties. maybe we see Syd (Colson),” Hammon said. “Do it by committee. ... Next man up type of scenario. No one person is going to replace her. Everyone steps up and does a little bit more.”

Gray is averaging 15.6 points and 6.8 assists in the playoffs this year.

“She’s our point guard, she’s our leader,” Aces star A’ja Wilson said. “Chelsea’s important to us.”

