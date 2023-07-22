Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Ukrainian drone hits Crimean depot
Women's World Cup
Women’s World Cup updates
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi debut
FILE - American singer Tony Bennett and 27-year-old Sandi Grant smile during the reception held at the Hilton Hotel, London on March 8, 1968, for Bennett who is in London for a concert tour. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)
Remembering Tony Bennett
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives
Sports

Wilson scores 35 with 14 rebounds, Aces beat Lynx 98-81 for 5th straight win by 15-plus points

 
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 35 points on 14-of-17 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds to help Las Vegas beat the Minnesota Lynx 98-81 Saturday, the Aces’ WNBA record-tying fifth straight win by at least 15 points.

The Phoenix Mercury won five consecutive games by 15-plus points in 2014 and 2021 and the Seattle Storm accomplished the feat in 2020. The 2021 Mercury team lost in the Finals, the only team of the group that didn’t win the championship that season.

Wilson became just the third player in WNBA history to score at least 35 points, grab 10-plus rebounds and shoot 80% or better from the field.

Other news
Catherine Engelbert, commissioner of the WNBA, speaks at a news conference before basketball's WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
WNBA expansion a topic of discussion for league, players as second half of season tips off
As the WNBA tips off the second half of its season, add expansion to the list of topics on the minds of players and the league.
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) takes a shot over Connecticut Sun guard Tyasha Harris (52) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Plum, Wilson help the Aces rout the Sun 102-84 in a matchup of the WNBA’s top teams
Kelsey Plum scored 25 points and A’ja Wilson added 23 points and 12 rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces rout the Connecticut Sun 102-84 in a matchup of the top teams in the WNBA.
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots a layup past New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
A’ja Wilson, who helped the Las Vegas Aces win their 1st WNBA title, signs a 2-year extension
A’ja Wilson has signed a two-year extension with the Las Vegas Aces, the team announced Friday. Wilson led the team to its first WNBA championship last season and has helped the team to a 14-1 record this year.
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner walks on the court before the team's WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Friday, June 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Griner chosen as an WNBA All-Star starter with Wilson and Stewart captains again
Brittney Griner will be starting in the WNBA All-Star Game a year after she was an honorary choice by the league while she was being detained in Russia.

Jackie Young had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists for Las Vegas (21-2). Kelsey Plum scored 16 points and Alysha Clark 11. Chelsea Gray added 11 points and 11 assists.

Diamond Miller led Minnesota (10-13) with 17 points and Napheesa Collier had 16 and eight rebounds. Kayla McBride scored 10.

The Aces opened the game with an 11-0 run and Wilson and Young combined to outscore the Dream 32-30 in the first half. Wilson scored 19 points, on 8-of-10 shooting, and Young scored 13 as Las Vegas took an 18-point lead into the break. Gray added eight points and seven assists in the first half.

Candace Parker missed her fifth consecutive game for the Aces. The two-time WNBA champion (2016, 2021) and two-time league MVP (2008, 2013) has not played since she suffered an ankle injury in a 80-78 loss to the Dallas Wings on July 7.

Las Vegas finished with 25 assists, shot 52% (36 of 69) from the field and made 18 of 24 from the free-throw line. The Lynx were 9 of 10 from the foul line.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports