Plum, Wilson and Gray each score 20-plus points, Aces top the Sky 107-95

FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - Tavistock founder Joe Lewis stands on the 18th green after the second day of the Tavistock Cup golf tournament in Windermere, Fla., March 15, 2011. British billionaire and Tottenham soccer team owner Joe Lewis has been indicted in the U.S. on charges of slipping confidential business information to people ranging from his romantic partners to his private pilots, prosecutors said Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Tottenham owner charged
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 25, blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give the administration time to appeal. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Judge blocks Biden’s asylum policy
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo the logo for Alphabet appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Alphabet reports earnings on Tuesday July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Google Q2 earnings
Sports

Plum, Wilson and Gray each score 20-plus points, Aces top the Sky 107-95

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson, right, and guard Chelsea Gray celebrate their 107-95 victory over the Chicago Sky in a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
1 of 10 | 

Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson, right, and guard Chelsea Gray celebrate their 107-95 victory over the Chicago Sky in a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young falls out of bounds during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. The Aces won 107-95. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
2 of 10 | 

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young falls out of bounds during the second half of the team’s WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. The Aces won 107-95. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson looks to the basket during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. The Aces won 107-95. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
3 of 10 | 

Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson looks to the basket during the second half of the team’s WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. The Aces won 107-95. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray, left, dribbles the ball around Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. The Aces won 107-95. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
4 of 10 | 

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray, left, dribbles the ball around Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. The Aces won 107-95. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray lies on the court after being fouled by Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
5 of 10 | 

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray lies on the court after being fouled by Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray shoots, and is fouled by Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper, left, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
6 of 10 | 

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray shoots, and is fouled by Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper, left, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark falls out of bounds during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
7 of 10 | 

Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark falls out of bounds during the second half of the team’s WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Chicago Sky guard Dana Evans, left, guards Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
8 of 10 | 

Chicago Sky guard Dana Evans, left, guards Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Former NBA player Dwayne Wade flashes a peace sign during the second half of a WNBA basketball game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Chicago Sky on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
9 of 10 | 

Former NBA player Dwayne Wade flashes a peace sign during the second half of a WNBA basketball game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Chicago Sky on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, center, drives between Chicago Sky guard Marina Mabrey, left, and guard Kahleah Copper, right, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
10 of 10 | 

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, center, drives between Chicago Sky guard Marina Mabrey, left, and guard Kahleah Copper, right, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Kelsey Plum had 27 points, A’ja Wilson added 24 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Chicago Sky 107-95 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Chelsea Gray had 22 points, six rebounds and nine assists for Las Vegas (22-2). Kiah Stokes grabbed 17 rebounds to go with six points. The 12-point win ended a streak of five straight games that the Aces had won by 15 or more.

Las Vegas is 6-0 since Candace Parker was sidelined before the All-Star break. The Aces announced Monday that Parker underwent successful surgery on a fracture in her foot and is out indefinitely. Las Vegas lost Alysha Clark when she was hit in the face

Other news
FILE - Joe Lombardo, Clark County sheriff and Republican candidate for Nevada governor, speaks with the media after voting, Nov. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Lombardo faces a $20,000 fine and a censure after a hearing Tuesday, July 25, 2023, but avoided the nearly $1.67 million in fines for wearing his sheriff’s uniform and badge while on the campaign trail, a violation that a state ethic’s board said uses government resources for his personal campaign, but not nearly to the extent that the state ethics commission had argued. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Nevada governor censured, but avoids hefty fines for using his sheriff uniform during campaign
While Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo still faces a $20,000 fine and a censure, he has avoided the nearly $1.67 million in fines for wearing his sheriff’s uniform and badge in campaign materials.
Authorities continue to work at the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, bottom right, in Massapequa Park, N.Y., Monday, July 24, 2023. Heuermann has been charged with killing at least three women in the long-unsolved slayings known as the Gilgo Beach killings. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Investigators pore over evidence from the home of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer as search ends
The investigation into the Long Island home of alleged serial killer Rex Heuermann is now complete. Suffolk County district attorney Ray Tierney announced the end of the search on Tuesday, noting police had recovered a “tremendous amount of information” during their search.
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via the Las Vegas Review-Journal shows a male and female Devils Hole pupfish, just a few centimeters long in a cave at Death Valley National Park in Nevada, northwest of Las Vegas near Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge. Federal land managers have formally withdrawn their authorization of a Canadian mining company’s lithium exploration project bordering a national wildlife refuge in southern Nevada after conservationists sought a court order to block it. (Tom Baugh/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)
US pulls plug on authorization for lithium exploration next to a national wildlife refuge in Nevada
Federal land managers have pulled the plug on a Canadian mining company’s lithium exploration project near a national wildlife refuge in southern Nevada.
FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
Police seized laptops, memoir from Vegas-area home of witness to Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing
A Las Vegas-area home searched by police investigating the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996 is tied to Duane “Keffe D” Davis.

Wilson made 6 of 8 field goals in the first quarter and scored 13 points to help Las Vegas lead 30-26. Wilson had 15 points at halftime and Plum added 13 as Las Vegas led 55-45 after shooting 54% from the field.

The Aces shot 50% overall and made 24 of 27 free throws.

Kahleah Copper made 12 of 18 shots and scored a career-high 37 points for Chicago (9-14). Elizabeth Williams added 12 points, Courtney Williams had 11 points and 11 assists and Marina Mabrey also scored 11.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports