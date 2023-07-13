Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A’ja Wilson scores 25 with 12 rebounds, never trail in 97-78 win over Sparks

 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 25 points and 12 rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 97-78 on Wednesday night.

Kelsey Plum added 21 points and five steals for the Aces (19-2), who were playing the second half of a back-to-back. They routed Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Wilson made back-to-back baskets to open the scoring before Jackie Young hit a 3-pointer to make it 7-0, Plum hit a 3-pointer that made it 21-11 with 3:14 left in the first quarter and the Aces lead by double figures the rest of the way.

Other news
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) looks to shoot over New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The Liberty defeated the Fever 95-87 in overtime. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Liberty blow lead, top Fever in overtime 95-87 to advance to Commissioner’s Cup final
Sabrina Ionescu scored eight of her 34 points in overtime and the New York Liberty clinched a berth in the Commissioner’s Cup championship with a 95-87 win over the Indiana Fever, despite blowing an 18-point fourth-quarter lead.
Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner, left, and Chicago Sky's Courtney Williams battle for a rebound during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Hayes scores 22, Bonner 21 and the Sun pull away from the Sky for an 84-72 win
Tiffany Hayes scored 22 points, DeWanna Bonner added 21 and the Connecticut Sun defeated the Chicago Sky 84-72.
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) celebrates a 3-point basket against the New York Liberty during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
WNBA All-Star skills competition now features teammates partnering up
The WNBA is changing its All-Star skills challenge with the new format pitting four sets of teammates against each other in a head-to-head competition.
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) is guarded by New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney (44) and forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Stewart has Liberty one win away from spot in Commissioner’s Cup title game
Breanna Stewart has already won one Commissioner’s Cup championship. She hopes to get New York to this year’s in-season tournament title game to have a chance at another one.

Azura Stevens had a season-high 22 points and tied her career best with 12 rebounds, and Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points on 10-of-15 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds, for the short-handed Sparks (7-13).

Lexie Brown (non-COVID illness), Layshia Clarendon (foot), Chiney Ogwumike (foot) and Nia Clouden (knee) did not play for Los Angeles.

Candace Parker (ankle) missed her third consecutive game for Las Vegas.

Gray was called for a flagrant 1 foul early in the fourth quarter for unnecessary contact to the head of the Sparks’ Destanni Henderson.

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports