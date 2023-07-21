FILE- U.S soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Sports

Wilson leads the Aces past the Storm as Las Vegas matches the best start to a WNBA season

 
SEATTLE (AP) — A’ja Wilson had her 15th double-double with 23 points and 15 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 79-63 Thursday night to match the WNBA record for the best start to a season.

The Aces improved to 20-2 and matched the 1998 Houston Comets and 2016 Los Angeles Sparks for the finest opening to a season. Las Vegas improved to 3-0 against the Storm (4-17), who lost their eighth straight. The Aces won their first two games against Seattle by 41 and 33 points.

Jackie Young scored 22 points and Kelsey Plumb 20 for the Aces, who were held below 80 points for just the third time this season. They lost the other games.

Jewell Loyd and Ezi Magbegor had 12 points apiece and Jordan Horston added 11 for the Storm.

Las Vegas had a 24-point lead in the third quarter before the Storm rallied and cut their deficit to 62-55. Plum then hit a short jumper, made a steal and fed Young for a layup.

Seattle has not outscored the Aces in 12 quarters this season, but did manage to match their 17 points in the fourth quarter.

Three Las Vegas played scored in double figures in the first half as the Aces led 39-28 at the break.

